Former Karnataka CM Krishna hospitalised for acute respiratory tract infection

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Karnataka chief minister SM Krishna was admitted to Manipal hospital on the old airport road in Bengaluru on Saturday night.

He is suffering from acute respiratory tract infection. His condition is stable. He is on minimal respiratory support and in a cheerful frame of mind. His health status is being monitored by Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, doctors who are treating him said.

The team treating him also includes Dr Satyanarayana Mysore, head of the department, Pulmonology and Dr Sunil Karanth head of the department, intensive care at Manipal hospital.

