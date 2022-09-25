Home States Karnataka

Haliyal civic body release stray dogs into forest, spark outrage

A dog menace mitigation measure by the Haliyal Municipality has sparked anger among animal and dog lovers, as hundreds of stray dogs were released into the nearby Yellapur forest.

Published: 25th September 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

A stray dog being dragged by the neck using a rope | Express

By Subhash Chandra NS
Express News Service

KARWAR: A dog menace mitigation measure by the Haliyal Municipality has sparked anger among animal and dog lovers, as hundreds of stray dogs were released into the nearby Yellapur forest. An animal rights activist Yograj Marathe has written to Uttara Kannada DC Mullai Muhilan, Maneka Gandhi’s People for Animals and other animal activists urging action against the municipality for alleged animal cruelty.

In his letter, Marathe said that the authorities have abandoned the dogs in the forests so that they can either end up as a prey for wild animals or starve to death. “On September 22, the municipality staffers lifted the dogs in a cruel manner by tying rope around their necks, almost strangling them. They were also beaten up, and taken in a small vehicle measuring 6 ft by 4 ft.

They were left to die in hunger and thirst in a thick forest area, violating law. When the employees were questioned, they replied saying they are following the orders of the Chief officer of Haliyal Municipal Council Parshuram Shinde,” he said. Marathe has also marked a copy to the animal welfare helpline (AHVS). Wildlife experts said that stray dogs, which are prone to diseases, may transmit it among wildlife, hinder a carnivore from hunting, or drive away a predator.

In April 2016, the then PCCF (wildlife) BJ Hosmath instructed the Conservator of Forests of Bengaluru and Mysuru Circles to warn the civic authorities against such actions. When contacted Muhilan said that he will look into the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
stray dogs Haliyal
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp