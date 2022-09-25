Haliyal civic body release stray dogs into forest, spark outrage

Subhash Chandra NS By

Express News Service

KARWAR: A dog menace mitigation measure by the Haliyal Municipality has sparked anger among animal and dog lovers, as hundreds of stray dogs were released into the nearby Yellapur forest. An animal rights activist Yograj Marathe has written to Uttara Kannada DC Mullai Muhilan, Maneka Gandhi’s People for Animals and other animal activists urging action against the municipality for alleged animal cruelty.

In his letter, Marathe said that the authorities have abandoned the dogs in the forests so that they can either end up as a prey for wild animals or starve to death. “On September 22, the municipality staffers lifted the dogs in a cruel manner by tying rope around their necks, almost strangling them. They were also beaten up, and taken in a small vehicle measuring 6 ft by 4 ft.

They were left to die in hunger and thirst in a thick forest area, violating law. When the employees were questioned, they replied saying they are following the orders of the Chief officer of Haliyal Municipal Council Parshuram Shinde,” he said. Marathe has also marked a copy to the animal welfare helpline (AHVS). Wildlife experts said that stray dogs, which are prone to diseases, may transmit it among wildlife, hinder a carnivore from hunting, or drive away a predator.

In April 2016, the then PCCF (wildlife) BJ Hosmath instructed the Conservator of Forests of Bengaluru and Mysuru Circles to warn the civic authorities against such actions. When contacted Muhilan said that he will look into the matter.

