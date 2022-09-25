List of shortlisted teachers to be out by next week   

Shilpa P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Education Minister BC Nagesh said on Saturday that the list of shortlisted (1:2) candidates for the recruitment of 15,000 government primary school teachers will be announced by end of next week. A final list of these teachers is likely to be announced by October, said Dr Vishal R, commissioner of department of Public Instructions.

There are a total of 40,000 vacancies for teachers in over 48,000 government schools across Karnataka. The shortage is being addressed by recruiting over 32,159 guest teachers including 27,000 of those who are working in government primary schools and 5,159 from government high schools.

The CET held on 21 and 22 May saw 54,342 eligible candidates qualify for recruitment of 15,000 teachers. The process of subject, merit and roster wise selection is underway. Once the candidates are shortlisted, the recruitment process of teachers is expected to be completed by October. The teachers for classes six to eight for four subjects English, Social Science, ‘Maths and Science’, and Biological Sciences, will be recruited.

Meanwhile, the CET for recruitment of 2,500 high school teachers including 2,200 assistant teachers, 200 physical education teachers, and 100 special teachers (for music, craft) for which the state government has given its approval recently, is likely to be held in February or March 2023, Dr Vishal said.

BENGALURU: Education Minister BC Nagesh said on Saturday that the list of shortlisted (1:2) candidates for the recruitment of 15,000 government primary school teachers will be announced by end of next week. A final list of these teachers is likely to be announced by October, said Dr Vishal R, commissioner of department of Public Instructions. There are a total of 40,000 vacancies for teachers in over 48,000 government schools across Karnataka. The shortage is being addressed by recruiting over 32,159 guest teachers including 27,000 of those who are working in government primary schools and 5,159 from government high schools. The CET held on 21 and 22 May saw 54,342 eligible candidates qualify for recruitment of 15,000 teachers. The process of subject, merit and roster wise selection is underway. Once the candidates are shortlisted, the recruitment process of teachers is expected to be completed by October. The teachers for classes six to eight for four subjects English, Social Science, ‘Maths and Science’, and Biological Sciences, will be recruited. Meanwhile, the CET for recruitment of 2,500 high school teachers including 2,200 assistant teachers, 200 physical education teachers, and 100 special teachers (for music, craft) for which the state government has given its approval recently, is likely to be held in February or March 2023, Dr Vishal said.