Pandemic is over, but don’t let your guard down

After two years and 200 days of the Covid-19 pandemic, experts have confirmed that the pandemic in Karnataka is now passe, albeit sounding a caution to not be complacent.

Published: 25th September 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Shilpa P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After two years and 200 days of the Covid-19 pandemic, experts have confirmed that the pandemic in Karnataka is now passe, albeit sounding a caution to not be complacent. State Covid Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) chairperson, Dr MK Sudarshan, said, “The pandemic situation is behind us. We have reached the pre-pandemic normal situation which prevailed in 2019, as virtually almost everybody is infected. As a result, there is infection immunity.

We are are now reasonably resistant to current strains of Omicron variant of Covid-19, as per clinical and epidemiological analyses. This situation will prevail until the next variant of concern (VOC) is discovered and declared by the World Health Organisation.” Over the past few days, Karnataka has witnessed below 400 fresh cases daily. Dr Sudarshan explained: “Covid-19 pediatric sero survey conducted among school children aged 6-14 in Karnataka held in June this year had indicated that 75.38 per cent children were infected with covid. Now all activities have resumed as per normalcy.

Adults are moving more freely (than children) virtually with poor covid protocols without wearing masks. As Omicron is a highly infectious and transmissible upper respiratory virus (transmittable till the throat), almost everybody has been infected at some time or the other. So, there is infection immunity, which is known for other viruses, and we are now reasonably resistant to the current strains of omicron infection.”

He also pointed out that although people are resisting getting tested, more than 20,000 tests are conducted daily, and yet the cases are low. As on Saturday, although 21,130 tests were conducted across the state, only 275 tested positive. Yet Dr Sudarshan has warned that people need to follow Covid- 19 protocols, especially the high-risk segment of the population, who need to wear masks at least in closed places and must avoid crowds.

NO COVID RESTRICTIONS AT MYSURU DASARA
After over two-and-a-half years of the pandemic, while Mysuru district administration is hosting the Mysuru Dasara on a grand scale from September 26, the district administration said they have not sought any Covid guidelines for Dasara from the TAC, as events are in open places

