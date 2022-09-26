Home States Karnataka

Criticism my tonic, will use them as steps to reach my goal: CM Bommai

Alleges Cong and its leaders have failed people

Published: 26th September 2022 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai addresses the media after arriving in Mysuru on Sunday, as BJP leaders ST Somashekhar and SA Ramdas look on | Express

By Express News Service

MYSURU:  At a time when the Congress has launched the ‘PayCM’ campaign, alleging that the ruling BJP dispensation is a “40% commission government”, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has responded that criticism are like a tonic to him, which he will effectively utilise in reaching his goals.

Speaking at the valedictory of Modi Yug Utsav, a week-long event organised by MLA S A Ramdas to ensire that the Central and state government schemes reach the residents of his constituency, as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, Bommai said criticisms help boost his confidence level.

“Over the last two to three decades, I have been receiving criticism, which is not very new to me. I believe that politicians think about the next election, while a statesman thinks about the future generation. Any criticism against me will not dampen me, but rather boost my spirit to do more. I use such criticism as steps to reach my goal,” he said.

Bommai said that the Congress and its leaders are known only to announce schemes during their term, but do nothing to execute them and help the people. “But the Narendra Modi-led Central Government has successfully implemented the direct benefit transfer scheme and used the digitalisation process effectively. All the programmes and schemes of the government are reaching the beneficiaries directly, avoiding the involvement of middlemen,” he said.

He expressed happiness over Ramdas’ initiative in taking various state and Central Government schemes to more than 70,000 families in his constituency, making it exemplary for the country. Meanwhile, the CM also laid the foundation stone for works worth Rs 181.56 crore in the constituency and distributed certificates and laptops to beneficiaries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PayCM Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
Congress MLAs leave for the residence of Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi for a meeting, in Jaipur on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Can Congress central leaders 'one-to-one' strategy defuse Gehlot loyalists rebellion?
Jacqueline Fernandez appeared for questioning second time | Parveen Negi
Jacqueline Fernandez gets interim bail in Rs 200 crore extortion case
A tourist vehicle rolled down from a cliff on NH-305 in Ghiyagi area of Banjar Valley in Kullu on Sunday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh, 10 tourists killed
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo | PTI)
Govt aims to deliver 10L Ayushman Bharat cards daily, says Mandaviya 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp