Criticism my tonic, will use them as steps to reach my goal: CM Bommai

By Express News Service

MYSURU: At a time when the Congress has launched the ‘PayCM’ campaign, alleging that the ruling BJP dispensation is a “40% commission government”, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has responded that criticism are like a tonic to him, which he will effectively utilise in reaching his goals.

Speaking at the valedictory of Modi Yug Utsav, a week-long event organised by MLA S A Ramdas to ensire that the Central and state government schemes reach the residents of his constituency, as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, Bommai said criticisms help boost his confidence level.

“Over the last two to three decades, I have been receiving criticism, which is not very new to me. I believe that politicians think about the next election, while a statesman thinks about the future generation. Any criticism against me will not dampen me, but rather boost my spirit to do more. I use such criticism as steps to reach my goal,” he said.

Bommai said that the Congress and its leaders are known only to announce schemes during their term, but do nothing to execute them and help the people. “But the Narendra Modi-led Central Government has successfully implemented the direct benefit transfer scheme and used the digitalisation process effectively. All the programmes and schemes of the government are reaching the beneficiaries directly, avoiding the involvement of middlemen,” he said.

He expressed happiness over Ramdas’ initiative in taking various state and Central Government schemes to more than 70,000 families in his constituency, making it exemplary for the country. Meanwhile, the CM also laid the foundation stone for works worth Rs 181.56 crore in the constituency and distributed certificates and laptops to beneficiaries.

MYSURU: At a time when the Congress has launched the ‘PayCM’ campaign, alleging that the ruling BJP dispensation is a “40% commission government”, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has responded that criticism are like a tonic to him, which he will effectively utilise in reaching his goals. Speaking at the valedictory of Modi Yug Utsav, a week-long event organised by MLA S A Ramdas to ensire that the Central and state government schemes reach the residents of his constituency, as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, Bommai said criticisms help boost his confidence level. “Over the last two to three decades, I have been receiving criticism, which is not very new to me. I believe that politicians think about the next election, while a statesman thinks about the future generation. Any criticism against me will not dampen me, but rather boost my spirit to do more. I use such criticism as steps to reach my goal,” he said. Bommai said that the Congress and its leaders are known only to announce schemes during their term, but do nothing to execute them and help the people. “But the Narendra Modi-led Central Government has successfully implemented the direct benefit transfer scheme and used the digitalisation process effectively. All the programmes and schemes of the government are reaching the beneficiaries directly, avoiding the involvement of middlemen,” he said. He expressed happiness over Ramdas’ initiative in taking various state and Central Government schemes to more than 70,000 families in his constituency, making it exemplary for the country. Meanwhile, the CM also laid the foundation stone for works worth Rs 181.56 crore in the constituency and distributed certificates and laptops to beneficiaries.