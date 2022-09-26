Ganja growers attack: Health of injured cop improving

Ramakrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The health condition of Circle Police Inspector of Kalaburagi (Rural), Shrimant Illala, who sustained serious injuries after he was attacked ganja growers at Tururi Wadi village of Umarga taluk, in the jurisdiction of Manthala Police Station in Bidar district, is stable, said Director of United Hospital, Kalaburagi, Dr Vikram Siddareddy.

Speaking with TNIE, Dr Siddareddy said Illala is responding to treatment. Though he is getting quality treatment at the said hospital, his family wishes to take him to Bengaluru for further treatment, and he may be airlifted to the state capital on Monday, Dr Siddareddy said.

Meanwhile, Additional SP of Kalaburagi Prasanna Desai has said that the Mahagaon Police Station PSI on Saturday evening registered a complaint against 40-50 unknown people, who reportedly attacked Illala on Friday night in Manthala Police Station limits of Basavakalyan taluk. Manthala Police have registered the FIR in this regard and Humnabad ASP Shivanshu Rajput has been made in the Investigation Officer in this case. According to the available information, some people have been taken into custody in this regard by Manthala Police.

Bidar SP Dekka Kishor Babu has said that the police have got some important clues about the accused, and they may be arrested soon. It may be recalled that after a ganja peddler informed that he was getting the contraband from Tururi Wadi village, a team of Mahagaon Police led by Kalaburagi (Rural) CPI Srimant Illalla went to Tururi Wadi on Friday night to nab the accused. However, about 40-50 miscreants attacked Illala with clubs and other weapons, before escaping. Illala was brought to Kalaburagi by his team and admitted at United Hospital here with serious injuries.

