Karnataka: Four killed as lorry hits car, bike in Belagavi 

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Four people were killed in a horrific accident involving a lorry, a car and a two-wheeler at Halaki-Budigoppa Cross on Yaragatti Road in Saundatti taluk on Sunday. The car has been completely damaged in the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Rukmini Halaki (48), who is the wife of Assistant Sub-Inspector Halaki of Kudachi police station in Raibag taluk, their daughter Akshata Halaki (22), and car driver Nikhil Kadam (24), a resident of Belagavi, and the pillion rider of the two-wheeler Hanumawwa Chippakatti (68). The two-wheeler rider Gadigeppa Chipalkatti, who was severely injured in the accident is being treated at a local hospital.

Rukmini, along with her daughter Akshata, was travelling to Jamkhandi in Bagalkot district from Belagavi by car. A lorry carrying cement bags from Lokapur to Goa collided with the car and a two-wheeler near Halaki-Budigoppa cross in Saundatti taluk. The accident was so horrific that both the car’s occupants were killed on the spot, while two others died in the hospital during treatment. Also, the collision completely damaged the car.

The Yaragatti road was blocked for sometime after the accident. The Bailhongal DySP Shivanand Katagi, Police Inspector UH Satenhalli, and police officers from Murgod police station rushed to the accident site. The injured were then rushed to hospital, while the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem. A case has been registered at Murgod police station.

