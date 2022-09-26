Palace City shines for grand Dasara, President kicks off festivities

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Karnataka’s cultural centre, Mysuru, is all decked up to herald the 10-day extravaganza of Dasara, which is slated to be inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu on Chamundi Hills on Monday.

With the President inaugurating the Nada Habba for the first time since Independence, security has been beefed up around the hill temple and entry for the public is restricted till 11.30 am.

Murmu will also be offering puja to the idol of the presiding deity, Goddess Chamundeshwari, which will be placed in a silver chariot. Though in the past, the then Vice-President Shankar Dayal Sharma and President R Venkataraman had participated in the Jamboo Savari in 1988 and 1990, respectively, for the first time now, the festivities will be inaugurated by the President, in Vraschika Lagna between 9.45 am and 10.05 am, after she has darshan at the temple.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, and cabinet ministers will receive the President in Mysuru. The tribal community in the region is elated at the maiden visit of the President, and invitations have been extended to select people on the occasion. The President’s Office has allowed 13 persons, including the Governor and Chief Minister and ministers, to share the dais.

The Dasara high-power committee has decided to celebrate the festival without compromising on tradition and culture, and has chalked out music and cultural programmes at the Mysuru Palace and other venues.

Renowned singers and actors are also invited to perform at Yuva Dasara. Meanwhile, events such as wrestling, food mela, Raitha Dasara, and Mahila Dasara, are also being planned. Meanwhile, hectic preparations are on at the Mysuru Palace for the private durbar under the supervision of Pramodha Devi Wadiyar, wife of late Srikantadutta Narashimaraja Wadiyar.

