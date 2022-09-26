Home States Karnataka

Villagers suspect woman to be child lifter, thrash her in Karnataka's Doddaballapura

Tension gripped Neralaghatta village in Doddaballapura on Saturday, after villagers thrashed a 35-year-old woman, suspecting her to be a child lifter.

Published: 26th September 2022

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Tension gripped Neralaghatta village in Doddaballapura on Saturday, after villagers thrashed a 35-year-old woman, suspecting her to be a child lifter. However, no police case was registered. Instead, district police raised awareness, and asked people not to believe any rumours of child lifters.

The victim Manjula, is a resident of Devanahalli, who lives with her family. Police said Manjula, who sells artificial jewellery, had come to Neralaghatta and seen two children attending nature’s call. She offered them chocolates, but they refused. A passerby started questioning her and called the villagers, who thrashed her before calling the police. She was taken to a nearby hospital for first aid treatment. 

Investigation revealed she often visited villages to sell artificial jewellery, especially for children. When she noticed the kids, she gave them chocolates as a goodwill gesture. She was carrying her Aadhaar card, and panchayat members also recognised her.

Meanwhile, state police have appealed to the public not to pay heed to rumours doing the rounds on social media. “We are keeping an eye on social media and action will be taken if such rumours are circulated,” a senior police officer said.

