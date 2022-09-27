Cabinet expansion: CM Bommai may visit Delhi this week

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is likely to visit New Delhi this week to discuss cabinet expansion with the top brass of the BJP. Last week, Bommai had said they are awaiting the legislative session to end, which accordingly concluded on Friday.

The CM had stated that BJP central leaders are also keen on expanding the cabinet. Two ministers in his cabinet, Ramesh Jarkiholi and KS Eshwarppa, had resigned and Minister Umesh Katti passed away. Now, Bommai is holding several big portfolios, along with his earlier portfolios of Finance and Bengaluru Development. At present, Bommai also holds Water Resources, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, and Food and Civil Supplies, besides Forest.

Sources close to the CM said with hardly seven months left for the Assembly polls, and when the Congress is getting aggressive in its campaigns against the BJP government, Bommai is fire-fighting with too many posts to handle. “His hands are full. Even the party high command is watching. Bommai was waiting for the session to end. He is likely to visit Delhi this week. At present, he is busy with President Murmu’s programmes,” sources said.

Also, if the BBMP polls are announced, the CM, being the Bengaluru development minister, has to focus on the state capital too. The date, however, is not finalised. “The CM is waiting for approval from the party leaders in Delhi,” sources said. Meanwhile, the cabinet expansion looks certain and the list of aspirants is only growing.

