Karnataka would play a major role in making India a five trillion dollar economy: President Murmu

"For enhancing India's reputation in Information Technology, a lot of credit goes to Karnataka, especially Silicon City - Bengaluru," she added.

Published: 27th September 2022 09:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 09:39 PM   |  A+A-

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu

By PTI

BENGALURU: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday expressed confidence that Karnataka would play a major role in making India a five trillion dollar economy, as she lauded visionary politicians, business leaders and entrepreneurs of the state for developing a very good eco-system for industrial development, especially for start-ups.

She said Karnataka has played a leading role in modern industrial development, it is a leading state in many fields like biotechnology, heavy engineering, aviation, research and development, space science and technology.

"Karnataka is making an invaluable contribution as a leading education and research-hub of our country. For enhancing India's reputation in Information Technology, a lot of credit goes to Karnataka, especially Silicon City - Bengaluru," she added.

The President was addressing the civic reception hosted in her honour by the Government of Karnataka at Vidhana Soudha here, which was attended by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Acting Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Justice Alok Aradhe, Chairman and Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Council and Assembly among others.

Thanking Bommai for praising her and her simplicity while introducing her at the event, Murmu said, ". I don't know, but however I'm, whatever I'm, I'm yours (people), and at your service."

Recalling Karnataka's contributions in the freedom struggle, spirituality, philosophy, literature, music, art, science, architecture, etc, the President said that the ruins of Hampi and places like Aihole, Pattadakal, Badami, Beluru, Halebeedu, Somanathapura and Mysuru are excellent heritage sites of Indian art and culture.

She said that just as the fragrance of sandalwood of Karnataka infuses the whole country and world, similarly the sweet nature of the people of Karnataka is appreciated all over the country and world.

"The Kannadiga people have set the ideal of being peace-loving, generous and affectionate," she added.

