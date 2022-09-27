Let’s strive to make Karnataka a welfare state: CM Basavarj Bommai

By Express News Service

MYSURU: “Let us pray for peace and prosperity of the state. We all shall strive for the overall development of Karnataka and make it a welfare state,” said chief minister Basavarj Bommai, here on Monday. At the inauguration of Mysuru Dasara, he said this year’s Dasara is special as it is being celebrated in a big way after two years of Covid pandemic.

He said, “There is a need to make the state strong socially and economically, and we can also grow in education and spirituality. We need to uplift the poor and take the state towards development. The working-class people, including labourers, farmers and the general public, are celebrating the festival in their households and we need to pray for the prosperity of all.”

He said, “Heeding our prayers, there has been good rain and good yield, taking the state on the path to progress. It is a moment of pride to have President Droupadi Murmu inaugurate the Dasara this year which is a rare and historic moment. After becoming the President, she is coming to Karnataka for the first time, which is also a matter of pride,” he said. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Union ministers Pralhad Joshi, and Shobha Karandlaje, among others were present.

