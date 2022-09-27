Home States Karnataka

Police custody of Shivamogga terror suspects extended

The police custody of the two arrested terror suspects, with alleged links with banned terrorist organisation ISIS, has been extended by five days till September 30.

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The police custody of the two arrested terror suspects, with alleged links with banned terrorist organisation ISIS, has been extended by five days till September 30.  The custody of the two accused, Maaz and Syed Yasin, was to end on Monday (September 26), and was extended by the 3rd JMFC court here on Monday.  Shivamogga Rural police took the two to McGann Hospital for medical check up before producing them before the court. 

Shivamogga SP Lakshmiprasad said the extension of the custody will help the police in its probe. “We will also be questioning those known to the accused and have been serving notices to them”, he said. When asked about the prime accused Shariq, Lakshmiprasad said, “We have no concrete information about him, but are looking for clues,” he said. The SP clarified that no operations have been conducted nor any arrests made in Koppal.

