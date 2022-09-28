Kateel's jibes against Congress baseless: CLP leader Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: Venting his angst against BJP state president Nalinkumar Kateel, CLP Leader Siddaramaiah said, “Kateel is a person who lacks maturity.” Siddaramaiah, who was in Jamkhandi, said, “Kateel has made baseless allegations against Congress. When we were in power, BJP was in opposition and it did not make a single corruption allegation against my government.”

“I have said on the floor of the House that all alleged irregularities reported in the last 16 years, including during my government, must be probed. I do not have any fear against any probe. I demand the government to launch a probe soon.”

“I also demanded the government to conduct a judicial inquiry on the irregularities in the recent session, but it did not respond. When our party launched a campaign against the ruling party, they have made baseless claims against my government,” fumed Siddaramaiah.

BAGALKOT: Venting his angst against BJP state president Nalinkumar Kateel, CLP Leader Siddaramaiah said, “Kateel is a person who lacks maturity.” Siddaramaiah, who was in Jamkhandi, said, “Kateel has made baseless allegations against Congress. When we were in power, BJP was in opposition and it did not make a single corruption allegation against my government.” “I have said on the floor of the House that all alleged irregularities reported in the last 16 years, including during my government, must be probed. I do not have any fear against any probe. I demand the government to launch a probe soon.” “I also demanded the government to conduct a judicial inquiry on the irregularities in the recent session, but it did not respond. When our party launched a campaign against the ruling party, they have made baseless claims against my government,” fumed Siddaramaiah.