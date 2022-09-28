Home States Karnataka

Man falls into open drain in Bengaluru, dies

Venkatesh died after falling into the open drain while walking by the roadside in T Dasarahalli in Peenya around 11.30 pm on Sunday.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Gross negligence by civic authorities has claimed the life of a man who accidentally slipped and fell into a drain that was left open for more than three months. The deceased is Venkatesh K, 31, from Chitradurga. He was a tractor driver at a construction site in Nelagadaranahalli.

Venkatesh died after falling into the open drain while walking by the roadside in T Dasarahalli in Peenya around 11.30 pm on Sunday. Passersby tried to rescue Venkatesh but in vain. The police, who have taken up a case against an assistant engineer and three other officials, said the slabs were removed to desilt the drain three months ago but the drain was not covered after the work was completed.

“The residents of Rukmini Nagar and Vidyanagar had complained about the open drain and asked the BBMP to cover it or barricade it. But the BBMP officials did not bother to do it. We have checked CCTV footage of the incident which shows Venkatesh slipping into the drain,” the police said.

Officials get notice

The police have issued a notice to the officials to appear before the investigation officer. The statement of Ramaiah, an eyewitness, has also been recorded. The body of the deceased was handed over to his family on Tuesday. His relatives staged a protest in front of the BBMP office in T Dasarahalli and demanded immediate compensation. M R Balakrishna, an advocate, said that police have to arrest the BBMP officials soon after they register a case.

