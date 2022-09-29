24-year-old daily wager killed by tamed elephant in Kodagu

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: A 24-year-old daily wager was killed in an elephant attack near Dubare elephant camp in Kodagu on Wednesday.

The victim identified as Jenukurubara Basappa was attacked by Nanjunda, a 42-year-old tamed elephant. At around 7.45 am on Wednesday, Jenukurubara Basappa along with another person Ravi from the tribal settlement near Dubare went to the forest. Since the settlement lacks toilet facilities, the two went into the forest fringe to defecate.

The elephant which was grazing in the forest attacked the two. It is learnt that Nanjunda chased Basappa, who fell to the ground even as he was trampled. Sources confirmed that Basappa suffered serious chest injuries. The forest department was immediately alerted and Basappa was shifted to Siddapura Hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries even before reaching the hospital.

“The tamed elephants are left to graze in the forest during the night and they are brought back to the camp in the morning. The attack took place when the elephant was grazing in the forest,” confirmed Shivaram, Dubare division RFO.

Meanwhile, the apathy of the concerned department in providing basic facilities to the tribal settlements is seen as one of the main causes of the tragic incident. The family of victim Basappa said that the settlement lacks toilet facilities and they are forced to practice open defecation regularly. Basappa is survived by wife and two daughters including a six-month-old.

“While numerous reports have been published highlighting the pitiable living conditions of tribes across the tribal settlements in Kodagu, the same have not been addressed by the concerned officials, leading to this tragic incident,” opined Murthy, a resident of Kushalnagar. The victim’s family will be handed over compensation by the forest department.

