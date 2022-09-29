Ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s Karnataka visit miscreants tear posters of him and Congress leaders

By Express News Service

MYSURU: At a time when brisk preparations are ongoing to welcome Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who will be entering Karnataka on Friday morning, miscreants have torn many flexes of the Congress icons along with former chief minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC president D K Shivakumar at Gundlupete on Thursday.



The Congress leader who has finished his ‘Bharat Jodo’ campaign in Kerala is all set to make his entry to Karnataka from the border taluk Gundlupete in Chamarajangar. Even before his arrival, the incident of damage to flexes and photo of Rahul Gandhi has sent a negative message.



While Congress leaders in the region accuse this as a handiwork of BJP party workers, the saffron party leaders say that this is due to indifferences brewing in the Congress over its state leadership and alleged that this has made their own party workers tear the flexes.

The flexes which were erected on Gundlupete-Ooty road near hotel Surabhi in Gundlupete have been damaged using sharp objects like blades. The flex which had photos of Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar, Chaamrajanagar MLA Puttaranga Shetty has been torn.



Ganesh Prasad, Gundlupet Congress leader and son of late minister H S Mahadeva Prasad said that the BJP leaders are stooping to a new low by involving in such an act.



“There has been no good development happening in Gundlupete and at this juncture not able to seeing the overwhelming response that the Bharat Jodo yatra is getting, BJP has committed this,” he said.

Meanwhile, the policemen took out a flag march in town ahead of the Jodo yatra to send a strong message to maintain law and order.

