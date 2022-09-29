All states, parties wanted PFI banned, says Karnataka CM Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ruling BJP unanimously welcomed the decision to ban the Popular Front of India across the country, while opposition parties were more circumspect, saying, “All those whipping up communal hate should be banned.”

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said there is no place for disruptive activities in the country when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are at the helm. “Most of the important leaders of PFI were trained across the border and were operating from there. PFI was involved in many disruptive activities for many years and their actions across states have been proved. All the states and leaders from Congress, CPI and CPI(M) had requested the Centre to ban the anti-national organisation. No one should be in touch with banned or associated organisations,’’ he warned.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said, “If the government takes action against any organisation that acts against the law and disturbs peace in society, we will not oppose it. Similar action should also be taken against RSS and other organisations. The government should ban any organisation that disturbs peace and harmony and indulges in politics of hate.’’

JDS senior leader HD Kumaraswamy said, “I urge the government to place all documents against PFI before the people on how it is encouraging riots. Strict action should be taken if any organisation indulges in anti-social activities. Facts related to NIA raids should be placed before the people. It cannot be said that complete peace will prevail as soon as PFI is banned. The government should take everyone into confidence and promote harmony.’’

Congress and Dalit leader Dr HC Mahadevappa said, “Banning PFI is a welcome move. Any organisation, like the RSS, SDPI, Bajrang Dal and Hindu Parishad, that creates communal hatred should be banned.’’ Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and BJP state president Nalin Kateel took to social media to welcome the ban.

BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi said, “Now it is the turn of society to ban them. I welcome the ban on PFI and its affiliates for supporting ISIS-type terrorists, civil war and sedition within the country. We should be careful and not form subversive and divisive organisations within society. No political party should indulge in politics around the ban for appeasement and immediate political gains. Then the task of freeing society from the hands of these evil forces will be hampered.”

He told the parties, “Politically, you have benefited as far as the future of the country is concerned. Patriotic Muslims should think and create awareness against anti-nationalism and bigotry to protect the security of the country and dignity of society. After the ban, there is a possibility of evil elements belonging to PFI operating underground, inciting society and participating in anti-national activities. If any such incidents come to their notice, I appeal to them to immediately inform the police and join hands with law enforcement agencies to avoid any further problems.”

Power and Kannada Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar said that those who funded and supported PFI will be investigated in the coming days. “The ban on PFI is welcome. I congratulate Modi and Shah for taking a tough decision,” he added.

