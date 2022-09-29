Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru: Fireman held for extorting cash from spas

He is also alleged to have been involved in similar crimes, and was kept under suspension.

Published: 29th September 2022 05:18 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 33-year-old fireman working with the Department of Fire and Emergency Services in Athani, Belagavi district, was arrested by Bengaluru police for extorting money from two spa and salon centres in North East division, under the guise of a policeman attached to Central Crime Branch (CCB).
TR Anand, a resident of Peenya, claimed to be the personal assistant of ACP Reena Suvarna. He had allegedly taken Rs 20,000 each from the two places as ‘monthly mamool’, and warned that if they failed, the CCB would raid them and book false cases, accusing them of running a prostitution racket. He had left the spas, saying they would have to give him the same amount on a monthly basis, and it was being done at the behest of the ACP. He also left his contact details with them. One of the spa owners filed a complaint with Kodigehalli police.

On the afternoon of August 10, the fireman had met the manager of a spa located on Kodigehalli Main Road in Sahakarnagar, and claimed to be the personal assistant of the ACP. He demanded Rs 25,000 from the manager, and collected Rs 20,000 and left. However, the spa owner filed a complaint almost a month later, on September 19, at Kodigehalli police station. The accused had also extorted money from a spa in Vidyaranyapura. When he contacted the spa the second time, demanding money, the manager filed a complaint.

“The fireman is a habitual offender. He is also alleged to have been involved in similar crimes, and was kept under suspension. He was earlier working at Peenya fire station and was posted to Athani recently. Four months ago, he had approached a hospital and demanded money. CCTV footage showed him in the hospital,” said an officer who is part of investigations.

