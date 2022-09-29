CBI raids multiple properties of DK Shivakumar

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of the Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra’s entry into poll-bound Karnataka, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided several properties belonging to KPCC chief D K Shivakumar and asked his family members to provide property papers and other documents.

The agency carried out the search and seizure operations at the Congress leader’s properties in Doddalahalli, Kanakapura and Santekodihalli. Confirming the raids, Shivakumar said, “CBI teams have visited my houses in Doddalahalli, Kanakapura and Santekodihalli. I had already given details of my property papers. Disproportionate assets cases have been filed against others too, including those in the BJP. But the CBI is being used only against me, whereas cases against others are being handled by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).’’

Raid done to disrupt Yatra, says Siddu

KPCC president DK Shivakumar added, “I had sought time from CBI and explained that I am busy with elections and other party programmes. I had written a letter to officers here as well as in Delhi. I do not know why they are doing it at this time. They seem to be in a great hurry. It is mentally tormenting for me. I am from a village. I cannot magically create property papers. Whatever I possess, I have earned over the years, details of which I have already given to the Election Commission, ED and I-T department”. Reacting to the raids, senior Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah said, “This is done to disrupt the Bharat Jodo Yatra. It is politically motivated.’’

Janata Dal (S) leader and former CM H D Kumaraswamy said, “There is so much corruption in the state government and still there is no action being taken. All measures are directed against only those who are in the Opposition.’’

Congress chief whip in the Rajya Sabha and party general secretary, in-charge of Karnataka, Dr Syed Nasir Hussain told TNIE, “Modi government has brought in ED, IT, CBI, and election departments of the BJP to target Shivakumar. This is a knee-jerk reaction to the overwhelming public support the Congress is receiving for its Bharat Jodo Yatra.

It may be recalled that Congress leaders had protested when Shivakumar was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) about a fortnight ago.

