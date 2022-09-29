Congress must apologise to people for ‘PayCM’: Arun Singh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/KALABURAGI: BJP National General Secretary in charge of Karnataka Arun Singh on Wednesday claimed that the Congress is imploding, even as former AICC president Rahul Gandhi is taking out the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

“Everyone knows what happened to Congress in Punjab, Goa and now in Rajasthan. Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are fighting in Rajasthan. The party will face a similar situation in Karnataka because of the tussle between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar,” the BJP leader said in Bengaluru.

Singh slammed Congress for its ‘PayCM’ campaign and asked its leaders to apologise to the people of Karnataka. Dismissing Congress’ demand for a judicial probe into the ‘40 per cent commission’ allegation made by the contractors’ association, he said Congress is making baseless allegations against the government as they do not have any other issue to discuss.

“Congress is a leaderless party without any vision and that is why it is wiped out of the country. In Karnataka too, it will be erased after the 2023 Assembly polls and BJP will return to power,” he said.

BJP slams Congress’ scams

“The ‘PayCM’ campaign and pasting posters of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is an insult to the common man of the state and Congress leaders should apologise,” he added.Later in Kalaburgi, he said Congress has no moral right to speak about corruption as a number of scams, including irregularities in foodgrain distribution and teacher recruitments, have taken place when Siddaramaiah was the chief minister.

On dissenting voices within BJP, he said there might be differences of opinion but no dissent in the party. BJP will improve its position in the Kalyana-Karnataka region in the Assembly elections, he asserted.

