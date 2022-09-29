Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Action on those protesting against ban on PFI, warns DG&IGP

He said here on Wednesday that no protests can be allowed against the decision of the Union government.

Published: 29th September 2022 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 05:12 AM

Police personnel keep vigil at PFI’s state office in SK Garden, after it was announced that the outfit was banned, in Bengaluru on Wednesday | vinod kimar t

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Director General & Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood on Wednesday warned that strict action will be initiated against those who protest against the ban imposed on the Popular Front of India (PFI).

“If any person or organisation stages any protest against the ban, they will be deemed to be part of the banned organisation and action will be initiated against them under appropriate laws,” the DG&IGP warned.

Sood said the Centre issued a notification and delegated states the steps that they need to take following the ban. “District magistrates and police commissioners will implement the orders, as per the notification,” he added.

He said NIA had arrested seven people and the state police 15 suspects on September 22, and they have been taken into police custody for 11 days. “Based on the questioning of the arrested people and the materials seized, another round of search operations was carried out on Tuesday, during which the state police have taken 101 into preventive custody.

They will be released once they furnish a bail bond of good behaviour,” Sood said. Meanwhile, the Bengaluru city police have made elaborate security arrangements in sensitive areas across the city and deployed additional forces.

