Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC raps Lokayukta, stays its order on encroachment

The court noted that in this case the Lokayukta prima facie appears to be outside its jurisdiction under Section 8 of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act, 1984.  

Published: 29th September 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday stayed the proceedings initiated by the Karnataka Lokayukta on a petition filed by Bagmane Developers Private Limited (BDPL) against the action taken by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) which demolished alleged encroachments on storm water drains (SWD) in Bagmane Tech Park in Mahadevapura.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty passed an interim order after hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Samaj Parivarthana Samudaya, represented by its president S R Hiremath.  

The court noted that in this case the Lokayukta prima facie appears to be outside its jurisdiction under Section 8 of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act, 1984.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp