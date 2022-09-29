Karnataka HC raps Lokayukta, stays its order on encroachment
Published: 29th September 2022 05:24 AM | Last Updated: 29th September 2022 05:24 AM
BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday stayed the proceedings initiated by the Karnataka Lokayukta on a petition filed by Bagmane Developers Private Limited (BDPL) against the action taken by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) which demolished alleged encroachments on storm water drains (SWD) in Bagmane Tech Park in Mahadevapura.
A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty passed an interim order after hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Samaj Parivarthana Samudaya, represented by its president S R Hiremath.
