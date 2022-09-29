Soon, single ticket to tour Karnataka seamlessly

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a month, domestic and foreign tourists wanting to travel to or within Karnataka for sight-seeing will be able to book entire packages from their respective locations in a seamless manner. The Tourism Department has mooted a plan with an eye on drawing a much larger number of tourists to the state’s various locations, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday.

The scheme will enable tourists to book a single ticket which will be all-inclusive with flight bookings, destination visits, guides and food. This will be implemented under a public private partnership (PPP) model. The CM said this was essential to ensure tourists travel hassle-free and are satisfied.

Speaking at the launch of The Revised Tourism Policy 2026, as a part of World Tourism Day celebrations, Bommai said Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) is working on launching the one-ticket circuit. The Tourism Department is working on preparing two circuits — north (Hampi and surroundings) and south (Mysuru and surroundings).

‘Don’t rely only on Unesco sites’

Urging the department to be aggressive in its approach, Bommai said the department should no longer depend only on United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO)-declared sites to draw tourists.

Karnataka has many archaeological sites which have larger potential, and all that is required is to popularise them, improve facilities and market aggressively. Experts should be roped in to explain the sites’ history, he said.

The CM also set a target for the Tourism Department to increase tourism footfall from 30 lakh to one crore in three years. He asserted that all departments including revenue, PWD, roads and infrastructure, should work with the Tourism Department.

Bommai said ropeway projects are being taken up under PPP in Anjanadri Hills, Nandi Hills, Yaana and Chikkmagaluru. He said Rs 100 crore was allocated for improving facilities at Anjanadri Hills and for constructing a 600-room dormitory.

The CM also agreed to a proposal made by Tourism Minister Anand Singh to increase the incentive given to 365 registered guides from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 a month. Bommai announced that guides will be given training, uniform, badges and language skill improvement classes.

Singh said a proposal was submitted to the Central government to develop five tourist spots in Karnataka under Swadesh Darshan 2.0 at a cost of Rs 500 crore. Ropeway projects in 15 spots were also proposed under the Central government’s Parvata Mala Yojana. Singh said post-pandemic, tourists who are reluctant to stay in hotels, can make use of caravan tourism, which is being promoted under Public-Private Partnership.

