Home States Karnataka

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje may add Gowda to her name

Some change their name, while some others add alphabets to their names for numerology, astrology and other reasons.

Published: 29th September 2022 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje (Photo | EPS)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Some change their name, while some others add alphabets to their names for numerology, astrology and other reasons. The latest personality who might join the rush is Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje. She is likely to add the name of her late father Monappa Gowda, replacing the surname Karandlaje that is associated with her for long, sources close to her said.

They said Shobha has been advised by leaders from New Delhi to change her name to woo Vokkaliga voters ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections. The name change could bring in bigger tidings for her, as there is an indication that she could be made the party state president, replacing Nalinkumar Kateel. The 55-year-old leader has served as an MLC, MLA, state minister, MP and now as Union minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ministry.

Shobha is said to have approached an astrologer to get her name right as per numerology. “She will file an affidavit soon to change her name,” the sources confirmed. But Shobha refused to reveal any information when contacted. Filing an affidavit is a legal requirement to change one’s name.

The name change is part of the party’s strategy to make inroads into the Vokkaliga-majority Old Mysuru region that is dominated by leaders from the community -- KPCC president DK Shivakumar from Kanakapura, JDS patriarch HD Deve Gowda and his son HD Kumaraswamy.

Kateel’s term as party state president ended in August and he is on extension now. Apart from Shobha, the other names doing the rounds to replace him are party National General Secretary CT Ravi, Minister Sunil Kumar and former minister Aravind Limbvali. Of them, Ravi and Shobha are Vokkaligas.

The buzz within the ruling BJP, which seems to be on the backfoot after repeated attacks from opposition Congress in recent weeks, is that Shobha, if appointed to the top post, could reel in women and Vokkaliga voters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shobha Karandlaje
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp