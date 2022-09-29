Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje may add Gowda to her name

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Some change their name, while some others add alphabets to their names for numerology, astrology and other reasons. The latest personality who might join the rush is Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje. She is likely to add the name of her late father Monappa Gowda, replacing the surname Karandlaje that is associated with her for long, sources close to her said.

They said Shobha has been advised by leaders from New Delhi to change her name to woo Vokkaliga voters ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections. The name change could bring in bigger tidings for her, as there is an indication that she could be made the party state president, replacing Nalinkumar Kateel. The 55-year-old leader has served as an MLC, MLA, state minister, MP and now as Union minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ministry.

Shobha is said to have approached an astrologer to get her name right as per numerology. “She will file an affidavit soon to change her name,” the sources confirmed. But Shobha refused to reveal any information when contacted. Filing an affidavit is a legal requirement to change one’s name.

The name change is part of the party’s strategy to make inroads into the Vokkaliga-majority Old Mysuru region that is dominated by leaders from the community -- KPCC president DK Shivakumar from Kanakapura, JDS patriarch HD Deve Gowda and his son HD Kumaraswamy.

Kateel’s term as party state president ended in August and he is on extension now. Apart from Shobha, the other names doing the rounds to replace him are party National General Secretary CT Ravi, Minister Sunil Kumar and former minister Aravind Limbvali. Of them, Ravi and Shobha are Vokkaligas.

The buzz within the ruling BJP, which seems to be on the backfoot after repeated attacks from opposition Congress in recent weeks, is that Shobha, if appointed to the top post, could reel in women and Vokkaliga voters.

BENGALURU: Some change their name, while some others add alphabets to their names for numerology, astrology and other reasons. The latest personality who might join the rush is Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje. She is likely to add the name of her late father Monappa Gowda, replacing the surname Karandlaje that is associated with her for long, sources close to her said. They said Shobha has been advised by leaders from New Delhi to change her name to woo Vokkaliga voters ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections. The name change could bring in bigger tidings for her, as there is an indication that she could be made the party state president, replacing Nalinkumar Kateel. The 55-year-old leader has served as an MLC, MLA, state minister, MP and now as Union minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ministry. Shobha is said to have approached an astrologer to get her name right as per numerology. “She will file an affidavit soon to change her name,” the sources confirmed. But Shobha refused to reveal any information when contacted. Filing an affidavit is a legal requirement to change one’s name. The name change is part of the party’s strategy to make inroads into the Vokkaliga-majority Old Mysuru region that is dominated by leaders from the community -- KPCC president DK Shivakumar from Kanakapura, JDS patriarch HD Deve Gowda and his son HD Kumaraswamy. Kateel’s term as party state president ended in August and he is on extension now. Apart from Shobha, the other names doing the rounds to replace him are party National General Secretary CT Ravi, Minister Sunil Kumar and former minister Aravind Limbvali. Of them, Ravi and Shobha are Vokkaligas. The buzz within the ruling BJP, which seems to be on the backfoot after repeated attacks from opposition Congress in recent weeks, is that Shobha, if appointed to the top post, could reel in women and Vokkaliga voters.