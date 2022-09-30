Home States Karnataka

116 properties, Rs 3.5 crore loss in 2 years: Where is BBMP?

These properties were leased several decades ago at throw-away rates of `12-25 per square feet.

Published: 30th September 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council (File photo| EPS)

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BBMP’s Revenue Department has come under severe criticism for not taking measures to increase its revenue despite the lease period of 116 properties out of its 324 properties expiring two years ago. These properties were leased several decades ago at throw-away rates of `12-25 per square feet.

It is alleged that officials are allowing revenue leakage and activists say that out of 324 properties, the Palike has generated only Rs 54,90,206 whereas there is a potential to generate over Rs 3.5 crore as rental income from these properties.

As many as 235 commercial complexes, 24 educational institutions, 43 different departments of state government and 22 religious institutions were given a lease period by the municipal corporation a few decades ago.

RTI activist S Amaresh said that people who had taken the properties on lease at low rates are making lakhs of rupees by subleasing or renting to others as land rates are high in the IT capital.“It is an open secret. Officials in the Revenue Department and the Estate Division are deliberately not cracking down on occupants. This is resulting in losses to the Palike. There is a provision that if officials fail to generate revenue from BBMP properties which results in losses, they can be suspended or sent back to the parent department,” Amaresh said.

Going a step further, urban expert V Ravichander, said the BBMP’s Revenue Department is “opaque”.
“The list of assets is opaque and information on current leaseholders and occupants is also opaque. Opaqueness is the order of the day in BBMP. It (lease period and BBMP properties available for rent) is known only to a few and there is a private adjustment.This is an endemic problem in BBMP”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP
India Matters
FROM THE SOUTH, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Shashi Tharoor (R) filed their nominations for the Congress president election on September 30, 2022. (Photos | PTI)
After 26 years, Congress to get a president from south India
Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor submits his nomination papers for the upcoming AICC Presidential elections. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Cong prez poll: Tharoor aware of his underdog tag, says 'one has to bat on the available pitch'
Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Panneerselvam. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
No elections for general secretary post till SC hearing: AIADMK leader EPS
Representational image.
SC says doctors need not disclose identities of minors seeking abortion to cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp