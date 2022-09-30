116 properties, Rs 3.5 crore loss in 2 years: Where is BBMP?

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BBMP’s Revenue Department has come under severe criticism for not taking measures to increase its revenue despite the lease period of 116 properties out of its 324 properties expiring two years ago. These properties were leased several decades ago at throw-away rates of `12-25 per square feet.

It is alleged that officials are allowing revenue leakage and activists say that out of 324 properties, the Palike has generated only Rs 54,90,206 whereas there is a potential to generate over Rs 3.5 crore as rental income from these properties.

As many as 235 commercial complexes, 24 educational institutions, 43 different departments of state government and 22 religious institutions were given a lease period by the municipal corporation a few decades ago.

RTI activist S Amaresh said that people who had taken the properties on lease at low rates are making lakhs of rupees by subleasing or renting to others as land rates are high in the IT capital.“It is an open secret. Officials in the Revenue Department and the Estate Division are deliberately not cracking down on occupants. This is resulting in losses to the Palike. There is a provision that if officials fail to generate revenue from BBMP properties which results in losses, they can be suspended or sent back to the parent department,” Amaresh said.

Going a step further, urban expert V Ravichander, said the BBMP’s Revenue Department is “opaque”.

“The list of assets is opaque and information on current leaseholders and occupants is also opaque. Opaqueness is the order of the day in BBMP. It (lease period and BBMP properties available for rent) is known only to a few and there is a private adjustment.This is an endemic problem in BBMP”.

