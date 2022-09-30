Home States Karnataka

Ahead of Rahul arrival, Congress flexes damaged

The flexes that were erected on Gundlupet-Ooty road near Hotel Surabhi have been damaged allegedly with sharp objects.

By Express News Service

MYSURU: At a time when brisk preparations are underway to welcome Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who will be entering Karnataka on Friday morning as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra, flexes bearing images of Congress leaders,  including those of former CM Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar, were allegedly torn by miscreants at Gundlupet on Thursday.

Rahul, who has just finished the Kerala leg of his yatra, is all set to enter Karnataka at Gundlupet in Chamarajangar district. While Congress leaders in the region accuse the tearing of flexes as the handiwork of BJP  workers, the latter leaders attribute it to the alleged indifferences brewing within the Congress over its state leadership.

The flexes that were erected on Gundlupet-Ooty road near Hotel Surabhi have been damaged allegedly with sharp objects. The flexes, which contained photos of Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, and  Chamarajanagar MLA Puttaranga Shetty, were targeted. Ganesh Prasad, Gundlupet Congress leader and son of late minister H S Mahadeva Prasad, said that BJP leaders are stooping to a new low by involving in such activities.

