Bharat Jodo Yatra: Gundlupet all decked up to welcome Rahul Gandhi

He is expected to address a gathering at a ground in front of Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan.

Published: 30th September 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

GUNDLUPET: Even as Mysuru district has come alive with the ongoing Dasara celebrations, a festive spirit of a different kind is being witnessed in the border district of Chamarajanagar which is all set to welcome the Congress party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, led by party leader Rahul Gandhi. Gundlupet taluk in the district is all decked up with buntings, flexes and lights to give a ceremonial welcome to the grand old party’s yatra.

Residents of 41 panchayats in the taluk have been invited, and around 20,000- 25,000 people are expected to attend the event. Congress workers are working overtime in reaching out to every household inviting them to participate in the yatra. Rahul is expected to reach Melakammanahalli around 9 am on Friday, where a welcome arch has been put up.

He is expected to address a gathering at a ground in front of Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan. Ganesh Prasad, Congress leader and son of late minister Mahadev Prasad, has been holding meetings with party workers, who have also undertaken a clean-up drive on the entire stretch where the yatra will pass. Puttashetty, a resident of Madapura, told TNIE that he is looking forward to attend the event. Shivaprakash, a resident of Bheemanabeedu, said that though he is not affiliated to any party, he will attend the event to know what Rahul has to say. Rahul and others will camp at Beggur before entering Mysuru on Saturday.

