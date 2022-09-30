Home States Karnataka

BJP hits back at Siddu’s ‘ban RSS’ remark

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai led the attack.

BENGALURU: Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah’s demand to “ban RSS and other organisations that disturb public peace” has not gone down well with BJP leaders, who hit back, claiming that he did not have the moral right to speak about the RSS.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai led the attack. “Should RSS be banned for its patriotic activities? Is there any ground to ban RSS? Siddaramaiah cannot talk of politics without raising the name of RSS. Like a cat is always focussed on the mouse, Siddaramaiah is always focussed on the RSS...”

MLA MP Renukacharya said Siddaramaiah does not have the right to speak about the RSS, and that he had released 175 PFI activists during his tenure as chief minister. BJP state president Nalinkumar Kateel demanded that the Congress be banned for “encouraging terror”, evoking a retort from Siddaramaiah, “If the Congress did not fight for freedom and was also into the business of writing apology letters like Savarkar, India would still not have got its freedom...”

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary and state in-charge Randeep Surjewala tweeted, “When will the BJP government act against the other side of the same coin organisations close to BJP --RSS. Communalism and hate in all forms must be harmful to societal fabric and must be curbed.’’

