From traffic to VVIP stay, Karnataka cops to provide tight security amid 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

MG Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Police have prepared a detailed security plan as the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the big ticket Congress event in which party MP Rahul Gandhi, will be touring across the state, will be entering Karnataka on Friday.

An elaborate security arrangement, split into 17 sectors, will be in place during the rally. Speaking to TNIE, Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) Alok Kumar said the bandobast scheme is prepared considering all aspects of the rally. “From the route of the yatra to the place where VVIPs will be staying, police personnel will be deployed in large numbers. We have chalked out plans for traffic management, crowd management, smooth movement of the rally, security deployment at places where food will be served to the participants, the place of residence (stay) of the VVIPS, conventions, and so on,” Kumar said.

IGPs of the ranges concerned will be supervising the bandobast, while the SPs will be constantly monitoring the security arrangements to ensure that no untoward incidents happen during the rally. “At any point in time, as many as 1,000 policemen will be on the ground during the rally. Besides, 10 platoons of the KSRP will be deployed,” Kumar said.

When asked whether the police are anticipating any protests during the rally in the wake of the ‘poster war’ between the Congress and the ruling BJP, the ADGP said that his department will keep a strict vigil even during the night and ensure that such activities do not taking place.

