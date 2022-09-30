Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Was illegally detained, tortured by cops, says man; police deny charges

The complainant, A Rajesh, resident of RR Layout in Vijinapura, has written to DG&IGP Praveen Sood and Bengaluru Police chief Pratap Reddy in this regard.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old man from Vijinapura has accused a police inspector and a sub-inspector of illegally detaining him for over 12 days and subjecting him to third-degree torture for three days by giving an electric shock to his private parts. The complainant, A Rajesh, resident of RR Layout in Vijinapura, has written to DG&IGP Praveen Sood and Bengaluru Police chief Pratap Reddy in this regard.

In his two-page complaint, Rajesh has accused the inspector and PSI of Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station of forcing him to admit to a crime which he did not commit.Rajesh said he was detained from September 4 to 15 on suspicion that he was involved in a case of attempt to murder which took place a few months ago. He has urged the top cops to register a criminal case against the two accused and six other policemen.

Rajesh has further alleged that he was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment and was forced to tell the doctors that he sustained injuries after falling from a bike.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of East Division, Bheemashankar S Guled, and the accused police inspector have denied the accusations by saying that the complainant is a habitual offender and was wanted in a case of attempt to murder. They said he is trying to escape from law by making false and baseless allegations against the police.

‘Accused fears arrest’

“The said person is wanted in a case of attempt to murder. He fears arrest and hence is making the allegations against the police. He is being supported by another person identified as Jagan who was charge-sheeted by Ramamurthy Nagar police in 2018,” Guled said. When contacted, Ramamurthy Nagar police inspector Melvin Francis said the allegations made against him are baseless. The complainant is wanted in over three cases and is finding out ways to escape from getting arrested, he said.

