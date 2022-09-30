SDPI a registered political party, no decision on its ban: Bommai

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HAVERI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the Centre has not taken any decision on banning the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), which is a registered political party. Action will be taken based on developments in the coming days, he added.

Speaking to reporters in Haveri on Thursday, Bommai said the PFI has already been banned and it is a known fact that it came up in various phases -- from the Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), then Karnataka Forum for Dignity (KFD) and later PFI. “The SDPI is a registered political party with the Election Commission of India, and so far, the Union Government has not taken any decision about it. Action will be taken depending on developments in future,” Bommai said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai lays the foundation

for the construction of KMF Haveri division dairy at

Arabagounda village, near Haveri on Thursday

Following allegations that PFI was involved in terror activities, the NIA conducted raids on PFI offices and its leaders in the country recently. Now, several organisations have been demanding that even the SDPI be banned, which is said to be the political front of PFI.

Replying to the Leader of Opposition in the Council

B K Hariprasad, who stated that the ban on PFI is an election gimmick, the CM alleged that the PFI is involved in murders and anti-social activities. “The Congress had itself demanded in the House that the PFI be banned, and now Hariprasad is making such statements,” he remarked.

When asked about KPCC chief DK Shivakumar’s statement on the tearing up of Bharat Jodo Yatra flexes, Bommai said: “There is no need to tear the Congress’ flexes. Everybody knows, who is doing Jodo (connecting) and who is doing Todo (breaking).”

