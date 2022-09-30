Home States Karnataka

SDPI a registered political party, no decision on its ban: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the Centre has not taken any decision on banning the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), which is a registered political party.

Published: 30th September 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai lays the foundation for the construction of KMF Haveri division dairy at Arabagounda village, near Haveri on Thursday

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai lays the foundation for the construction of KMF Haveri division dairy at Arabagounda village, near Haveri on Thursday

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HAVERI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the Centre has not taken any decision on banning the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), which is a registered political party. Action will be taken based on developments in the coming days, he added.

Speaking to reporters in Haveri on Thursday, Bommai said the PFI has already been banned and it is a known fact that it came up in various phases -- from the Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), then Karnataka Forum for Dignity (KFD) and later PFI. “The SDPI is a registered political party with the Election Commission of India, and so far, the Union Government has not taken any decision about it. Action will be taken depending on developments in future,” Bommai said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai lays the foundation
for the construction of KMF Haveri division dairy at
Arabagounda village, near Haveri on Thursday

Following allegations that PFI was involved in terror activities, the NIA conducted raids on PFI offices and its leaders in the country recently. Now, several organisations have been demanding that even the SDPI be banned, which is said to be the political front of PFI.

Replying to the Leader of Opposition in the Council
B K Hariprasad, who stated that the ban on PFI is an election gimmick, the CM alleged that the PFI is involved in murders and anti-social activities. “The Congress had itself demanded in the House that the PFI be banned, and now Hariprasad is making such statements,” he remarked.

When asked about KPCC chief DK Shivakumar’s statement on the tearing up of Bharat Jodo Yatra flexes, Bommai said: “There is no need to tear the Congress’ flexes. Everybody knows, who is doing Jodo (connecting) and who is doing Todo (breaking).”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SDPI Social Democratic Party of India Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
FROM THE SOUTH, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Shashi Tharoor (R) filed their nominations for the Congress president election on September 30, 2022. (Photos | PTI)
After 26 years, Congress to get a president from south India
Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor submits his nomination papers for the upcoming AICC Presidential elections. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Cong prez poll: Tharoor aware of his underdog tag, says 'one has to bat on the available pitch'
Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Panneerselvam. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
No elections for general secretary post till SC hearing: AIADMK leader EPS
Representational image.
SC says doctors need not disclose identities of minors seeking abortion to cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp