Home States Karnataka

Step out to get your booze; Karnataka government drops online orders plans

Excise Department sources say that in an election year, the government is wary of taking any decision which might affect the party’s prospects in polls.

Published: 30th September 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

alcohol, prohibition, liquor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka government has dropped its plan to allow online liquor sale in the state. The State Excise Department says it is not feasible and it could also result in losses to thousands of liquor outlet owners, besides rendering their staff jobless. A proposal for online liquor business was first made during the H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government which met with strong resistance from the Opposition parties.

Later, the proposal was re-introduced during B S Yediyurappa’s tenure. The then government had directed the Excise Department to send its officials to various states to study feasibility of online liquor sale. Even during the pandemic, the government wanted to introduce online sales to avoid crowding at liquor outlets. Speaking to TNIE, Excise Minister K Gopaliah said there are more than 14,000 licence holders across the state. Thousands of families depend on these outlets.

“If we allow online liquor sale, it might hit the business of these people as many consumers will prefer delivery of liquor at their doorsteps. This is why we decided to not take the proposal forward,” he said. “Also, people from lower income groups and those residing in slums might not be able to avail the online facility,” he added.

Gopaliah said CM Basavaraj Bommai in his budget speech had set a target of `29,000 crore excise revenue for the year 2022-23, of which the Excise Department has already generated `14,400 crore in six months. “We will achieve the target by the end of the fiscal year,” he added. Karnataka government is also considering to allow sale of wine in big stores and supermarkets. At present, only registered wine stores are allowed to sell wine in the state. This idea was mooted after Maharashtra state cabinet approved it.
Excise Department sources say that in an election year, the government is wary of taking any decision which might affect the party’s prospects in polls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
online liquor sale liquor sale
India Matters
FROM THE SOUTH, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Shashi Tharoor (R) filed their nominations for the Congress president election on September 30, 2022. (Photos | PTI)
After 26 years, Congress to get a president from south India
Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor submits his nomination papers for the upcoming AICC Presidential elections. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Cong prez poll: Tharoor aware of his underdog tag, says 'one has to bat on the available pitch'
Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Panneerselvam. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
No elections for general secretary post till SC hearing: AIADMK leader EPS
Representational image.
SC says doctors need not disclose identities of minors seeking abortion to cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp