Jolt to JDS in Hassan, MLA Ramaswamy quits 

Published: 01st April 2023 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

AT Ramaswamy

MLA AT Ramaswamy (Photo | ANI)

By BR Udaya Kumar
Express News Service

HASSAN: In yet another blow to JDS in Hassan, the turf of party supremo HD Deve Gowda, party MLA representing Arkalgud, AT Ramaswamy, quit the party and submitted his resignation as a legislator to Council Secretary Vishlakshi on Friday.

Ramaswamy, who had maintained a distance from party leaders over the last couple of months, decided to quit after being allegedly humiliated by former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, who announced A Manju as the party candidate from Arkalgud in the presence of Deve Gowda in Bengaluru without taking Ramaswamy into confidence.

Some JDS leaders had also allegedly provoked party workers to stage a dharna in front of HD Revanna’s residence, urging him not to give a ticket to Ramaswamy to contest from Arkalgud.

Ramaswamy, who began his political career as a member of a taluk board in Arkalgud, and faced six Assembly elections, won in 1994 and 1999 from the Arkalgud constituency on Congress tickets and later joined JDS. Ramaswamy told TNIE that he has not decided which party to join, but will certainly fight the Assembly polls from Arkalgud.

BJP leader Yoga Ramesh said Ramaswamy can join his party, and they would support him in the 2023 elections. He might also be given a ticket in the 2024 LS elections, he added.    
 

