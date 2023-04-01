Shock, fury as BJP MLA quits, may join Congress

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: Kudligi BJP MLA NY Gopalakrishna resigned from his post on Friday and is likely to join Congress as he expects a ticket from the Molakalmuru segment of the Chitradurga district. The decision of the four-time MLA has left BJP workers shocked and fuming in the district. BJP had claimed that none of its legislators would desert the party.

There was speculation that he would resign from the ruling party and retrace his steps to the Grand Old Party. He recently met KPCC president DK Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru. Gopalakrishnan arrived at the residence of Assembly Speaker VH Kageri in Sirsi and submitted his resignation. One of the BJP leaders said it came as a shock as the party had given Gopalakrishna freedom and accorded him respect.

Also, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had sanctioned development projects proposed by Gopalakrishna, he added. Nagappa Pujar, Gopalakrishna’s follower, said that some recent developments that led to him being neglected have hurt him. Some BJP leaders pointed to his age and said that he might not have been given a ticket this time. Kudligi, which was known to be a Congress stronghold, was changed after Gopalakrishna contested on a BJP ticket as he worked on the development of the constituency.

Mudigere MLA booked for poll code violation

Mudigere MLA MP Kumaraswamy was booked for violating the model code of conduct after hundreds of women of self-help groups gathered in front of his residence at Kellur in Mudigere taluk to receive government cheques after they were instructed by officials.

An election squad rushed to the spot, inspected the situation and registered a case against him. However, the cheques were not found, but some morning breakfast was being served to the women, which also comes under the violation of MCC. The incident was videographed by the officials, said Mudigere election officer HD Rajesh.

However, the MLA clarified that he was unaware that the poll code had come into effect and asked officials to distribute the cheques. He said that it was not a cam­pa­ign, and breakfast was given to women as they had travelled long distances.

Case booked against BJP leader

A case has been registered against BJP leader and ex-BBMP corporator K Munendra Kumar for allegedly storing appliances intended to be distributed to voters. The case was registered after the office of Chief Electoral Officer Karnataka received a complaint from Byatarayanapura Congress MLA Krishna Byre Gowda.

As per the inquiry report, a complaint was received at the Yelahanka Police Station on March 28 against Krishnamachari Manjunath and an FIR was filed. “Since a photo of Munendra Kumar, ex-corporator, and party symbol of BJP were found on the seized materials, Magistrate Permission has been obtained to make Munendra Kumar also an accused in the case and to investigate the matter further,” said a statement by the office of CEO. In another case, an FIR was registered against the administration of Hayagriva Public School.

“In this case also, a photo of Munendra Kumar, ex-corporator, and party symbol of BJP were found,” the statement said.

BALLARI: Kudligi BJP MLA NY Gopalakrishna resigned from his post on Friday and is likely to join Congress as he expects a ticket from the Molakalmuru segment of the Chitradurga district. The decision of the four-time MLA has left BJP workers shocked and fuming in the district. BJP had claimed that none of its legislators would desert the party. There was speculation that he would resign from the ruling party and retrace his steps to the Grand Old Party. He recently met KPCC president DK Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru. Gopalakrishnan arrived at the residence of Assembly Speaker VH Kageri in Sirsi and submitted his resignation. One of the BJP leaders said it came as a shock as the party had given Gopalakrishna freedom and accorded him respect. Also, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had sanctioned development projects proposed by Gopalakrishna, he added. Nagappa Pujar, Gopalakrishna’s follower, said that some recent developments that led to him being neglected have hurt him. Some BJP leaders pointed to his age and said that he might not have been given a ticket this time. Kudligi, which was known to be a Congress stronghold, was changed after Gopalakrishna contested on a BJP ticket as he worked on the development of the constituency. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Mudigere MLA booked for poll code violation Mudigere MLA MP Kumaraswamy was booked for violating the model code of conduct after hundreds of women of self-help groups gathered in front of his residence at Kellur in Mudigere taluk to receive government cheques after they were instructed by officials. An election squad rushed to the spot, inspected the situation and registered a case against him. However, the cheques were not found, but some morning breakfast was being served to the women, which also comes under the violation of MCC. The incident was videographed by the officials, said Mudigere election officer HD Rajesh. However, the MLA clarified that he was unaware that the poll code had come into effect and asked officials to distribute the cheques. He said that it was not a cam­pa­ign, and breakfast was given to women as they had travelled long distances. Case booked against BJP leader A case has been registered against BJP leader and ex-BBMP corporator K Munendra Kumar for allegedly storing appliances intended to be distributed to voters. The case was registered after the office of Chief Electoral Officer Karnataka received a complaint from Byatarayanapura Congress MLA Krishna Byre Gowda. As per the inquiry report, a complaint was received at the Yelahanka Police Station on March 28 against Krishnamachari Manjunath and an FIR was filed. “Since a photo of Munendra Kumar, ex-corporator, and party symbol of BJP were found on the seized materials, Magistrate Permission has been obtained to make Munendra Kumar also an accused in the case and to investigate the matter further,” said a statement by the office of CEO. In another case, an FIR was registered against the administration of Hayagriva Public School. “In this case also, a photo of Munendra Kumar, ex-corporator, and party symbol of BJP were found,” the statement said.