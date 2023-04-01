Home States Karnataka

Two stabbed during Ramanavami procession in Bengaluru

The youths from a particular community allegedly also abused others in foul language.  

Published: 01st April 2023

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Tension prevailed for a while at Megalakeri Extension of Channarayapatna town after a youth in a particular community allegedly stabbed two people during the procession of Rama Navami celebrations on Friday.  

SP Hariram Shankar said the incident occurred over ‘personal rivalry’. The injured have been identified as Muruli and Chetan of the same extension and they are undergoing treatment at taluk hospital. The incident occurred when the procession passed in front of a masjid where a group of youths was airing slogans against Sri Rama.

The youths from a particular community allegedly also abused others in foul language. At this juncture, the tussle between both groups started. The police have arrested one Salman who reportedly stabbed the youths.

