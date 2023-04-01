Youth in Bengaluru assaulted for waving Kannada flag during Ramanavami procession

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A youth who was waving a Kannada flag during the Ramanavami procession held in Belagavi city on Thursday evening has been badly beaten up by an unidentified group.

According to sources, the incident took place at Ramlingkhind Galli in Belagavi city when the procession was passing through the area. The man who came under attack was waving the Kannada flag when a group of youths attacked and beat him up.

The man sustained injuries on his back and stomach. A case has been registered by Khadebazaar police station in this connection.

