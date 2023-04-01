Home States Karnataka

Youth in Bengaluru assaulted for waving Kannada flag during Ramanavami procession

A case has been registered by Khadebazaar police station in this connection. 

Published: 01st April 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Assault; fight

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A youth who was waving a Kannada flag during the Ramanavami procession held in Belagavi city on Thursday evening has been badly beaten up by an unidentified group.

According to sources, the incident took place at Ramlingkhind Galli in Belagavi city when the procession was passing through the area. The man who came under attack was waving the Kannada flag when a group of youths attacked and beat him up.

The man sustained injuries on his back and stomach. A case has been registered by Khadebazaar police station in this connection. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kannada flag Ramanavami assaulted
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp