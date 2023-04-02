Congress looks to regain lost ground in Kharge’s turf Kalaburagi, BJP’s hopes up

Ramakrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: While the Congress is making all efforts to improve its tally in All-India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge’s home district Kalaburagi and six other districts in the Kalyan Karnataka region, the BJP seems to be banking on the backing of the dominant Lingayat community and the State Government’s decision to increase the reservation for the community.

The Congress recently announced its candidates for 23 of the 41 seats in the first list. While most of the sitting MLAs have been given the tickets, the candidates in the constituencies that are currently represented by the BJP have been selected based on their winnability. The BJP is yet to announce its list.

In 2018, the BJP won 19 of 41 seats in Kalyana Karnataka consisting of Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Vijayanagar, and Ballari districts. The Congress won 18 and was followed by Janata Dal (Secular) in 4 seats. While the Congress has won more seats than BJP in Bidar, Raichur and Ballari districts, BJP has won more seats in Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Koppal and Vijayanagar districts. JDS won 2 seats in Raichur district and one each in Bidar and Yadgir districts.

Sources said Kharge personally chose Congress candidates for the constituencies in the region as he has to ensure that the party performs well in the region and the entire state. Kharge represented Gurmitkal constituency in Yadgir district eight times, Chittapur in Kalaburagi district once and was MP from Kalaburagi twice. However, the announcement by Chandra Singh, son-in-law of former chief minister late Dharm Singh from Bidar (South) as a rebel candidate from Congress has shown that all is not well with the Congress in Bidar district.

Launching of mega textile park ‘PM MITRA Park’ at Kalaburagi might become an advantage for the BJP. But, many also feel that their demand for the establishment of a Railway Division at Kalaburagi, starting a new direct train from Kalaburagi to Bengaluru was not considered. People of Raichur district have been staging a dharna for more than 200 days to get AIIMS at Raichur.

The announcement of former minister Janardhan Reddy of contesting from Gangavati constituency, might pose trouble to BJP candidates in Ballari and Vijayanagar districts in the May 10 elections.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders say that the Lingayat factor was the main reason for their defeat in the 2018 polls and now the issue has been resolved and Veerashiva and Lingayats are united and Lingayats will vote in favour of the Congress. KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre, who represents Bhalki Assembly segment in Bidar district is also the general secretary of Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha.

The BJP, however, is confident that increasing the reservation quota from 5% to 7% and taking initiative for the construction of Anubhava Mantapa at Basavakalyan will help.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Yadgir and Kalaburagi districts a month back. In Malakhed of Kalaburagi district, the PM launched the distribution of over 50,000 hakku patras to people from Lambani community living in thandas. Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Basavakalyan of Bidar district twice in March and unveiled the statue of Sardar Vallabhabhai Patel in the martyr memorial at Gorta village near Basavakalyan.

The recent steps taken by the BJP government have attracted both appreciation and criticism from the people of the region. The people from the minority community are not happy with the government’s decision to scrap the 4% 2B quota and the Banjara community are protesting against the internal reservation in the Scheduled Castes.

(With inputs from Kiran Balannavar @ Ballari)

KALABURAGI: While the Congress is making all efforts to improve its tally in All-India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge’s home district Kalaburagi and six other districts in the Kalyan Karnataka region, the BJP seems to be banking on the backing of the dominant Lingayat community and the State Government’s decision to increase the reservation for the community. The Congress recently announced its candidates for 23 of the 41 seats in the first list. While most of the sitting MLAs have been given the tickets, the candidates in the constituencies that are currently represented by the BJP have been selected based on their winnability. The BJP is yet to announce its list. In 2018, the BJP won 19 of 41 seats in Kalyana Karnataka consisting of Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Vijayanagar, and Ballari districts. The Congress won 18 and was followed by Janata Dal (Secular) in 4 seats. While the Congress has won more seats than BJP in Bidar, Raichur and Ballari districts, BJP has won more seats in Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Koppal and Vijayanagar districts. JDS won 2 seats in Raichur district and one each in Bidar and Yadgir districts.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sources said Kharge personally chose Congress candidates for the constituencies in the region as he has to ensure that the party performs well in the region and the entire state. Kharge represented Gurmitkal constituency in Yadgir district eight times, Chittapur in Kalaburagi district once and was MP from Kalaburagi twice. However, the announcement by Chandra Singh, son-in-law of former chief minister late Dharm Singh from Bidar (South) as a rebel candidate from Congress has shown that all is not well with the Congress in Bidar district. Launching of mega textile park ‘PM MITRA Park’ at Kalaburagi might become an advantage for the BJP. But, many also feel that their demand for the establishment of a Railway Division at Kalaburagi, starting a new direct train from Kalaburagi to Bengaluru was not considered. People of Raichur district have been staging a dharna for more than 200 days to get AIIMS at Raichur. The announcement of former minister Janardhan Reddy of contesting from Gangavati constituency, might pose trouble to BJP candidates in Ballari and Vijayanagar districts in the May 10 elections. Meanwhile, Congress leaders say that the Lingayat factor was the main reason for their defeat in the 2018 polls and now the issue has been resolved and Veerashiva and Lingayats are united and Lingayats will vote in favour of the Congress. KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre, who represents Bhalki Assembly segment in Bidar district is also the general secretary of Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha. The BJP, however, is confident that increasing the reservation quota from 5% to 7% and taking initiative for the construction of Anubhava Mantapa at Basavakalyan will help. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Yadgir and Kalaburagi districts a month back. In Malakhed of Kalaburagi district, the PM launched the distribution of over 50,000 hakku patras to people from Lambani community living in thandas. Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Basavakalyan of Bidar district twice in March and unveiled the statue of Sardar Vallabhabhai Patel in the martyr memorial at Gorta village near Basavakalyan. The recent steps taken by the BJP government have attracted both appreciation and criticism from the people of the region. The people from the minority community are not happy with the government’s decision to scrap the 4% 2B quota and the Banjara community are protesting against the internal reservation in the Scheduled Castes. (With inputs from Kiran Balannavar @ Ballari)