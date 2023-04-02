Political theatre: Surjewala calls Rahul’s disqualification as MP a ‘murder of democratic values’

Home States Karnataka

They have even erected hoardings banning politicians from entering their hamlet for campaigning. The hamlet has about 630 voters.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala

AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Surjewala calls Rahul’s disqualification as MP a ‘murder of democratic values’
Kolar: AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday dubbed senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as a Member of Parliament as a “murder of democratic values”. He was speaking at a preparatory meeting of the Jai Bharat rally to be held in Kolar on April 9. Surjewala said Rahul’s disqualification as Wayanad MP is against the basic tenets of the Constitution and alleged it highlighted the curtailment of democratic values and the beginning of autocracy in the country. Surjewala called upon voters to join hands with Rahul in the Jai Bharat campaign to protect democracy. Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah said Rahul is raising his voice for the people of the country. The BJP in order to threaten Rahul has disqualified him, Siddaramaiah said. Former Union minister KH Muniyappa said, “Unable to bear the success of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, the BJP is targeting him.” 

Lambanis threaten to boycott polls in Law Min’s constituency
Tumakuru: Members of the Lambani community in Kilaradahalli tanda in Chikkanayakanahalli Assembly segment represented by Law Minister JC Madhu Swamy have warned that they will boycott the Assembly polls. They are protesting against the State Government’s announcement of internal reservation in SC category. They staged a rasta roko on Saturday demanding that the government drop the decision which they called unscientific. They have even erected hoardings banning politicians from entering their hamlet for campaigning. The hamlet has about 630 voters. 

Sarees worth Rs 4.5 cr, cash, rice seized in Shivamogga
Shivamogga: The police seized sarees worth Rs 4.5 crore, Rs 1.6 crore in cash and rice worth Rs 1.56 lakh at various checkposts set up across Shivamogga district on Friday night as they were being transported without proper documents. Check posts have been set up across the district and routine checks on vehicles are being carried out ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls.  Sarees worth Rs 4.5 crore were seized in Doddapete police station limits and Rs 1.40 crore in cash was seized from Tunganagar police station limits. Also, Rs 20 lakh in cash was seized at Sagar rural police station limits. Besides this, 26 quintal of rice worth approximately Rs 1.56 lakh was seized from a lorry in Vinobanagar police station limits. 

