Babus worked day and night to clear bills in March, complaint filed    

Lokayukta Justice B S Patil said that he would take up the issue, and asked if he could raid these offices, he hinted at sanctions required to undertake such an exercise.

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: On March 31, as the financial year came to a close, there was a frenzy of activity in government offices, where bills were cleared with lightning speed. Two public-spirited advocates, S Umapathy and Sudha Katwa, filed a formal complaint with Lokayukta Justice B S Patil on Saturday afternoon, stating that in the last week of March, there was a flurry of activity in government offices across the state, with bills being cleared well beyond working hours and at unearthly hours too. 

Terming it the ‘March Rush’, Sudha Katwa gave a few examples: a bill for Rs 1,04,050 was cleared at 8.39 pm on March 29, a bill for Rs 4.59 lakh was cleared at 7.27 am, and another for Rs 23 lakh was cleared at 6.10 pm on March 30, while a bill for Rs 6.73lakh was cleared at 6.56 am on March 31. All these are beyond working hours, and may amount to maladministration, Katwa told the Lokayukta on Saturday. 

The suspicion is that these bills were cleared on payment of a commission, and must be scrutinised, the lawyers said. “This is BJP’s last attempt to take bribes and commissions, and they have flouted all norms. They have worked in the early morning and late at night to ensure the bills are cleared. This is a sign of 
their greed,” Opposition leader in the Council BK Hariprasad said.

According to BJP leader and former MLC Go Madhusudhan, “This is not something new. It may be wrong to blame anyone because it’s been happening since Independence. The custom of passing bills on March 31 has become a practice for many reasons, one of which includes the availability of funds. It need not be considered a serious offence.’’ 

Lokayukta Justice B S Patil said that he would take up the issue, and asked if he could raid these offices, he hinted at sanctions required to undertake such an exercise. Former Lokayukta Justice Santosh Hegde said, “We are all equal before the law, yet it is ironical that where both are offenders — an ordinary citizen who is forced to pay a bribe and a government servant who receives the bribe — sanction is required to prosecute only the public servant. We require a movement to do away with such sanctions.” Transparency activist Venkatesh Nayak, who supported the complaint, said, “All this does not go unnoticed, CAG reports point to these lapses that occur every election year.”

