Great team effort, says PM Modi as nation cheers successful launch of RLV LEX  

ISRO’s indigenously developed and built space plane drew eyes from all over the country to Chitradurga when the launch took place at the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) situated in Challakere.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Praises poured in as the Indian Space Research Organisation successfully launched the Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) as a part of the Reusable Launch Vehicle Autonomous Landing Mission (RLV LEX) on Sunday in Chitradurga.

ISRO’s indigenously developed and built space plane drew eyes from all over the country to Chitradurga when the launch took place at the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) situated in Challakere. Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked that the launch was another step in realising an Indian RLV. “A great team effort. This achievement takes us one step closer to realising an Indian Reusable Launch Vehicle,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Several prominent politicians took to social media to praise ISRO, DRDO and the Indian Air Force (IAF) for their collective efforts. “Kudos to ISRO, DRDO and IAF for proving India’s rising prowess in space technology yet again by successfully conducting the Reusable Launch Vehicle Autonomous Landing Mission. The hard work and innovation of Indian scientists have taken India’s space programs to new heights,” said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the launch.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi said, “ISRO creates yet another record as it successfully conducts the Reusable Launch Vehicle Autonomous Landing Mission (RLV LEX).” Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje highlighted that the launch was also an accomplishment in reducing launch costs. 

Other state chief ministers also lauded the successful launch. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called the launch “a giant leap for India’s space exploration program”. While Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami heralded that Chitradurga witnessed a space revolution.

