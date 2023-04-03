Hassan ticket drama reaches Deve Gowda’s court

BR Udaya Kumar By

Express News Service

HASSAN: With no end to the deadlock in the JDS over Hassan assembly seat, the drama shifted to the Bengaluru residence of party supremo and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda on Sunday evening.

According to sources, Gowda was expected to discuss the matter with his sons HD Revanna and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, and daughter-in-law Bhavani after dinner, and announce his stand. Sources close to Gowda said he would convince Kumaraswamy, who wanted to give the ticket to HP Swaroop, to field Bhavani.

Sources also said that Revanna had threatened to field Bhavani as a rebel candidate if JDS did not give her the ticket. Kumaraswamy had earlier said that he would field a party worker from Hassan. However, on Sunday he said that he would abide by the decision of his father Deve Gowda.

Sources said that the party’s candidate for Hassan is unlikely to be announced on Monday in the second list. It is said that the Hassan candidate will be announced separately after Gowda holds one more round of talks by Wednesday.

