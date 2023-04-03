Home States Karnataka

Karnataka assembly elections: Crucial Congress Central Election Committee meet on march 4th

The Congress has already released the names of 124 candidates, including Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah who will fight from Varuna.

Published: 03rd April 2023 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders HC Mahadevappa, Siddaramaiah, Tanveer Sait and others during a protest in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | Udayashankar S)

Congress leaders HC Mahadevappa, Siddaramaiah, Tanveer Sait and others during a protest in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | Udayashankar S)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) that meets in New Delhi on Tuesday is likely to release the party’s second list of candidates for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls ahead of former All-India Congress Committee (AICC) president Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Kolar on April 9. State Congress leaders are expected to camp in Delhi from Monday evening itself to get a ticket for themselves or for their aides.  

The Congress has already released the names of 124 candidates, including Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah who will fight from Varuna. The issue of Siddaramaiah contesting from a second seat — Kolar — and candidates for key seats, including Channapatna where there are rumours of former minister CP Yogeshwar quitting BJP to Congress, will be discussed at the meeting, informed sources told The New Indian Express.  

The party is likely to decide on its candidates for KR Pet, Yeshwantpur and KR Puram segments. The Congress has kept these seats vacant expecting that ministers KC Narayana Gowda, ST Somashekar and Byrathi Basavaraj will join the party ahead of the polls. “I will not talk about it... let their party decide,”

KPCC president DK Shivakumar said when asked about some ministers from the Bommai Cabinet joining the Congress. On chances of Siddaramaiah being fielded from two seats,  Shivakumar said the high command will take a call. He reiterated that despite many ticket aspirants, there was no confusion in the party.

“There is internal bickering in the BJP. That is the reason for them not releasing their candidate list. JDS too has a similar problem as many of its leaders have joined the Congress. The people will reject the BJP in the May 10 election,” he said.

According to sources, the Congress has finalised the second list except for 35 seats where there are two aspirants — one from the Siddaramaiah camp and the other from the Shivakumar camp. But for the remaining 65 seats, consensus candidates have already been decided.

Will Akhanda contest from  Pulikeshi Nagar? 
As Pulikeshi Nagar MLA R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy’s name did not figure in the Congress’ first list, there was speculation about him missing the bus even in the second list. Following this, his sympathisers, including former ministers Krishna Byregowda, Zameer Ahmed Khan and Dinesh Gundurao and Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad, called on Siddaramaiah along with Akhanda on Sunday.  Akhanda Srinivas Murthy’s name was not announced at first as minorities had expressed concern over his candidature after the 2020 DJ Halli riots, sources added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CEC AICC Rahul Gandhi BJP Congress Karnataka Assembly polls
India Matters
Assistant professor Hari Padman (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue: Faculty arrested by Chennai police
Police examining the materials recovered from the bag, which the suspect discarded after the attack on the passengers on the train near Elathur in Kozhikode 
Kerala: Three dead, eight injured as man sets co-passenger on fire in train
Screengrab of the video posted by BJP on Twitter
BJP steps up offensive against Cong, releases video of ‘corruption’
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI policy meet and macroeconomic data to guide market this week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp