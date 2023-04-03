Home States Karnataka

Nadoja Belagallu Veeranna dies in car accident

The car in which he was travelling overturned when his son BV Hanumantha, who was driving it, tried to avoid a stray dog on Bidar-Srirangapatna national highway.

Published: 03rd April 2023 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Candles, rip, rest in peace

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA/BALLARI: Nadoja Belagallu Veeranna (91), a veteran Togalu Gombe artiste (puppeteer) and theatre personality, died in a road accident near Hirehalli village in Chitradurga district on Sunday morning.

The car in which he was travelling overturned when his son BV Hanumantha, who was driving it, tried to avoid a stray dog on Bidar-Srirangapatna national highway, according to a complaint filed by Veeranna’s elder son Prakash. Veeranna and Hanumantha suffered serious injuries and were shifted to Challakere taluk hospital around 8.45 am, where the doctors declared him brought dead. Hanumantha is undergoing treatment.

The body was handed over to his family members after conducting a postmortem. The cremation will take place at Belagallu village on Monday. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, district in-charge minister B Sriramulu and many senior artistes, including Manjamma Jogati, Padma award winner, mourned Veeranna.

Veeranna was born on July 6, 1936 at Siganahalli village in Ballari district. He started acting in street plays when he was 10. Later, he learnt Togalu Gombeyata (puppetry) and started performing it.  Veeranna’s “Panchavati Katha Prasanga” created history in terms of the number of shows in Bengaluru. 

In 1998, he performed a show on Mahatma Gandhi at Rashtrapati Bhavan. In 1991, he was honoured with the Nadoja award. He received the Rajyotsava award in 1992. In 2014, he received the President’s award for Togalu Gombeyata. He was selected as Ballari district SVEEP ambassador for the Assembly elections in May.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chitradurga road accident Veeranna
India Matters
Assistant professor Hari Padman (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue: Faculty arrested by Chennai police
Police examining the materials recovered from the bag, which the suspect discarded after the attack on the passengers on the train near Elathur in Kozhikode 
Kerala: Three dead, eight injured as man sets co-passenger on fire in train
Screengrab of the video posted by BJP on Twitter
BJP steps up offensive against Cong, releases video of ‘corruption’
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI policy meet and macroeconomic data to guide market this week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp