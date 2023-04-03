Nadoja Belagallu Veeranna dies in car accident

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA/BALLARI: Nadoja Belagallu Veeranna (91), a veteran Togalu Gombe artiste (puppeteer) and theatre personality, died in a road accident near Hirehalli village in Chitradurga district on Sunday morning.

The car in which he was travelling overturned when his son BV Hanumantha, who was driving it, tried to avoid a stray dog on Bidar-Srirangapatna national highway, according to a complaint filed by Veeranna’s elder son Prakash. Veeranna and Hanumantha suffered serious injuries and were shifted to Challakere taluk hospital around 8.45 am, where the doctors declared him brought dead. Hanumantha is undergoing treatment.

The body was handed over to his family members after conducting a postmortem. The cremation will take place at Belagallu village on Monday. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, district in-charge minister B Sriramulu and many senior artistes, including Manjamma Jogati, Padma award winner, mourned Veeranna.

Veeranna was born on July 6, 1936 at Siganahalli village in Ballari district. He started acting in street plays when he was 10. Later, he learnt Togalu Gombeyata (puppetry) and started performing it. Veeranna’s “Panchavati Katha Prasanga” created history in terms of the number of shows in Bengaluru.

In 1998, he performed a show on Mahatma Gandhi at Rashtrapati Bhavan. In 1991, he was honoured with the Nadoja award. He received the Rajyotsava award in 1992. In 2014, he received the President’s award for Togalu Gombeyata. He was selected as Ballari district SVEEP ambassador for the Assembly elections in May.



CHITRADURGA/BALLARI: Nadoja Belagallu Veeranna (91), a veteran Togalu Gombe artiste (puppeteer) and theatre personality, died in a road accident near Hirehalli village in Chitradurga district on Sunday morning. The car in which he was travelling overturned when his son BV Hanumantha, who was driving it, tried to avoid a stray dog on Bidar-Srirangapatna national highway, according to a complaint filed by Veeranna’s elder son Prakash. Veeranna and Hanumantha suffered serious injuries and were shifted to Challakere taluk hospital around 8.45 am, where the doctors declared him brought dead. Hanumantha is undergoing treatment. The body was handed over to his family members after conducting a postmortem. The cremation will take place at Belagallu village on Monday. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, district in-charge minister B Sriramulu and many senior artistes, including Manjamma Jogati, Padma award winner, mourned Veeranna.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Veeranna was born on July 6, 1936 at Siganahalli village in Ballari district. He started acting in street plays when he was 10. Later, he learnt Togalu Gombeyata (puppetry) and started performing it. Veeranna’s “Panchavati Katha Prasanga” created history in terms of the number of shows in Bengaluru. In 1998, he performed a show on Mahatma Gandhi at Rashtrapati Bhavan. In 1991, he was honoured with the Nadoja award. He received the Rajyotsava award in 1992. In 2014, he received the President’s award for Togalu Gombeyata. He was selected as Ballari district SVEEP ambassador for the Assembly elections in May.