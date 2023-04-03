Home States Karnataka

Siddaramaiah's post for RCB team wins hearts of fans

On Sunday, he watched the match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) amid his hectic schedule of campaigning.

Published: 03rd April 2023 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah.

By IANS

BENGALURU: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah's social media post in support of IPL team RCB went viral with sports lovers and fans appreciating the sportive spirit of the veteran Congress leader.

"Cricket is my favourite game. I take pride in the RCB team. The team RCB has the wishes of crores of fans like me.

"I have confidence that our team will lift the cup for sure. As a Kannadiga, my support is always with RCB," Siddaramaiah's post stated.

On Sunday, he watched the match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) amid his hectic schedule of campaigning.

Siddaramaiah sat throughout the match in the gallery and enjoyed the game.

The Speaker of Legislative Council, Basavaraj Horatti and Congress leader Basavaraj Rayareddy accompanied Siddaramaiah. RCB began the journey in the tournament with a bang by registering a thumping win against Mumbai Indians at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah RCB IPL
India Matters
Image used for representative purposes only. (File photo | PTI)
India rejects China's renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh
A man travels by boat from one district to another to help people get clean water in Kochi, Kerala, India, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (File Photo | PTI)
Along Kerala's coastline, rising salinity means daily water struggle
An illustration of Akbar recieving the Akbar Nama from Abul Fazl published in a NCERT textbook. (Credits | NCERT.nic.in)
No Mughal courts, industrial revolution, Partition in revised UP Board syllabus
Police examining the materials recovered from a bag, suspected to be that of the assailant, found on the railway track near Elathur in Kozhikode. (Photo| E Gokul)
Arson attack in train: Clues point to Noida man, say cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp