Despite model code, PAs, OSDs of some Karnataka ministers continue to use official cars

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Model Code of Conduct has been in force since Wednesday. While Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his ministers returned their official vehicles and many staying in government guest houses moved out soon after the elections were announced, many assistants, officers on special duty and personal assistants of ministers have not done so.

They continue to use official vehicles, despite the stringent model code being in force. This is because the vehicles are not directly from the government, but assigned to them from boards and corporations, providing them a legal loophole, sources said.

Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena was categorical when he said, “They cannot use such vehicles. I will inform the chief secretary about it.’’ Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, after being informed about the violations, said, “We’ve already circulated instructions to the offices of all ministers. We’ll check and take necessary action.’’

A source working at Vidhana Soudha said private assistants working with certain ministers continued to use some 20 official vehicles through Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar said, “The Election Commission and officials should ensure that vehicles are not misused and the model code is followed in letter and spirit. Officials should carry out checks and take action against those who are misusing vehicles since Wednesday.” JDS senior leader HD Kumaraswamy said, “How can it be allowed? Officials have to be alert and ensure that such violations do not occur. This has to be stopped immediately.” Former chief secretary A Ravindra said, “It should be exposed, so that it can be stopped.”

