Home States Karnataka

Despite model code, PAs, OSDs of some Karnataka ministers continue to use official cars

They continue to use official vehicles, despite the stringent model code being in force because the vehicles are not directly from the government, but assigned to them from boards and corporations.

Published: 04th April 2023 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar. (File Photo)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Model Code of Conduct has been in force since Wednesday. While Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his ministers returned their official vehicles and many staying in government guest houses moved out soon after the elections were announced, many assistants, officers on special duty and personal assistants of ministers have not done so.

They continue to use official vehicles, despite the stringent model code being in force. This is because the vehicles are not directly from the government, but assigned to them from boards and corporations, providing them a legal loophole, sources said.

Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena was categorical when he said,  “They cannot use such vehicles. I will inform the chief secretary about it.’’ Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, after being informed about the violations, said, “We’ve already circulated instructions to the offices of all ministers. We’ll check and take necessary action.’’

A source working at Vidhana Soudha said private assistants working with certain ministers continued to use some 20 official vehicles through Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar said, “The Election Commission and officials should ensure that vehicles are not misused and the model code is followed in letter and spirit. Officials should carry out checks and take action against those who are misusing vehicles since Wednesday.” JDS senior leader HD Kumaraswamy said, “How can it be allowed? Officials have to be alert and ensure that such violations do not occur. This has to be stopped immediately.” Former chief secretary A Ravindra said, “It should be exposed, so that it can be stopped.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Assembly elections
India Matters
Image used for representative purposes only. (File photo | PTI)
India rejects China's renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh
A man travels by boat from one district to another to help people get clean water in Kochi, Kerala, India, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (File Photo | PTI)
Along Kerala's coastline, rising salinity means daily water struggle
An illustration of Akbar recieving the Akbar Nama from Abul Fazl published in a NCERT textbook. (Credits | NCERT.nic.in)
No Mughal courts, industrial revolution, Partition in revised UP Board syllabus
Police examining the materials recovered from a bag, suspected to be that of the assailant, found on the railway track near Elathur in Kozhikode. (Photo| E Gokul)
Arson attack in train: Clues point to Noida man, say cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp