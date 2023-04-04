Indian otter spotted at Malyadi bird sanctuary

Prakash Samaga By

Express News Service

UDUPI : The sighting of an Indian otter in the wetlands of Malyadi bird sanctuary in Kundapura taluk of Udupi district has elicited excitement among environmentalists and public. Locally called as the ‘Neeru Naayi’, quite a few of them have made their appearance in the sanctuary in the recent months.

In the past, the sanctuary had witnessed the arrival of various species of birds like egrets, crested larks, little cormorants, spot-billed duck, common coot, combed duck, and Eurasian teal. However, experts may have to study if otters are a threat to the birds and if they disturb the bird haven which is an abandoned clay quarry that is spread across 1.5 sq km. Residents have assured that the otters only feed on fish and cause no harm to birds.

For a bird watcher or even a curious tourist, the Malyadi bird sanctuary is just a five-minute drive from Thekkatte (NH 66). An early morning visit between September and January (the breeding period) can be a feast to the eyes, with birds swooping down to catch fishes and many others flying in and out of the vicinity.

Prabhakar Kulal, Range Forest Officer who worked in Kundapura six months ago told TNIE that the Indian otter used to be sighted earlier in groups of 8-10 in the backwaters of the Souparnika river in places like Anagalli, Vandse, Hemmady among other places.

“Clubbing together Byndoor and Kundapura taluk, there are about 40 to 50 Indian otters... but they not been reported to be found in any other parts of Udupi district. Indian otters are protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972,’’ he said. Sources said that the Indian Otter was first sighted in Kundapura taluk in 2021. Last year it was sighted near Anejari, Kollur, and in Varahi river in Halnadu village.

