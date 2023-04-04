Home States Karnataka

Indian otter spotted at Malyadi bird sanctuary

Locally called as the ‘Neeru Naayi’, quite a few of them have made their appearance in the sanctuary in the recent months. 

Published: 04th April 2023 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

The Indian otter that was sighted at Malyadi Bird Sanctuary by photographer-cum-blogger Ganesh GP 

By Prakash Samaga
Express News Service

UDUPI : The sighting of an Indian otter in the wetlands of Malyadi bird sanctuary in Kundapura taluk of Udupi district has elicited excitement among environmentalists and public. Locally called as the ‘Neeru Naayi’, quite a few of them have made their appearance in the sanctuary in the recent months. 

In the past, the sanctuary had witnessed the arrival of various species of birds like egrets, crested larks, little cormorants, spot-billed duck, common coot, combed duck, and Eurasian teal. However, experts may have to study if otters are a threat to the birds and if they disturb the bird haven which is an abandoned clay quarry that is spread across 1.5 sq km. Residents have assured that the otters only feed on fish and cause no harm to birds.

For a bird watcher or even a curious tourist, the Malyadi bird sanctuary is just a five-minute drive from Thekkatte (NH 66). An early morning visit between September and January (the breeding period) can be a feast to the eyes, with birds swooping down to catch fishes and many others flying in and out of the vicinity.

Prabhakar Kulal, Range Forest Officer who worked in Kundapura six months ago told TNIE that the Indian otter used to be sighted earlier in groups of 8-10 in the backwaters of the Souparnika river in places like Anagalli, Vandse, Hemmady among other places.

“Clubbing together Byndoor and Kundapura taluk, there are about 40 to 50 Indian otters... but they not been reported to be found in any other parts of Udupi district. Indian otters are protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972,’’ he said. Sources said that the Indian Otter was first sighted in Kundapura taluk in 2021. Last year it was sighted near Anejari, Kollur, and in Varahi river in Halnadu village.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malyadi bird sanctuary Indian otter
India Matters
Image used for representative purposes only. (File photo | PTI)
India rejects China's renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh
A man travels by boat from one district to another to help people get clean water in Kochi, Kerala, India, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (File Photo | PTI)
Along Kerala's coastline, rising salinity means daily water struggle
An illustration of Akbar recieving the Akbar Nama from Abul Fazl published in a NCERT textbook. (Credits | NCERT.nic.in)
No Mughal courts, industrial revolution, Partition in revised UP Board syllabus
Police examining the materials recovered from a bag, suspected to be that of the assailant, found on the railway track near Elathur in Kozhikode. (Photo| E Gokul)
Arson attack in train: Clues point to Noida man, say cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp