It’s tough for BJP to maintain dominance in Malnad, Central Karnataka 

Marx Tejaswi By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The fact that five chief ministers hailed from Malnad and Central Karnataka districts indicates how influential the regions are in state politics. Kadidal Manjappa, S Bangarappa, JH Patel and BS Yediyurappa were all from undivided Shivamogga district, while S Nijalingappa was from Chitradurga district.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, BJP won six out of seven constituencies in Shivamogga district, except Bhadravathi that was bagged by Congress. In Chikkamagaluru district, out of the five constituencies, BJP won four, while Congress one. In Davanagere district, BJP won five and Congress one. In Chitradurga, the saffron party won five and Congress two. Out of the 25 constituencies in Malnad and central Karnataka regions, BJP has dominated the political landscape winning 20 seats, leaving the rest to Congress.

The four districts, once the citadels of Congress, have drifted away from the Grand Old Party over the years, but this time they will see a direct fight between Congress and BJP. In Chikkamagaluru, BJP has managed to establish its base since 2004 after consolidating Hindu votes. The Hindutva factor worked well for BJP in Shivamogga and Davanagere districts, where the dominant Lingayat community has backed the saffron party.

But this time, it may not be easy for BJP to retain these seats. Issues like bagair hukum land ownership, rehabilitation of Sharavathi evacuees and the fear of closure of state-owned Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Limited are election issues in Shivamogga district. In Chikkamagaluru, the dispute over the implementation of the Kasturirangan committee report on Western Ghats remains relevant, besides the loss of coffee crop due to rain. Areca growers in Malanad and Central Karnataka are worried as the government is yet to submit an affidavit to the Supreme Court to stop a ban on gutka, which will affect prices of their produce directly.

The Upper Bhadra Project was and continues to a poll issue in Chitradurga district. This time it is likely to help BJP as the Union government announced a Rs 5,300 crore package for the project. In Davanagere, the lack of a government medical college was an issue, but not anymore, as the BJP government announced that the college will be set up here soon.

Besides these region-specific issues, common concerns like the rise in prices of essential commodities and corruption may also play on the minds of voters.

It will be interesting to see how BJP will douse the anger of Scheduled Caste touchable communities over internal reservation, while Congress is likely to take advantage of it. Whether Lingayats will continue to support BJP too is a big question. Sensing the drift, Congress is now trying to woo Lingayats, backward classes, Dalits and Muslims.

