Karnataka Assembly elections: BJP first list likely on April 8, says Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP is likely to release its first list of candidates for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls on April 8. Speaking to reporters here, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the BJP state core committee will meet for two days from Tuesday and the BJP Parliamentary Board will meet on April 8. The first list is expected to be announced on April 8, Bommai said.

Meanwhile, the CM also confirmed that he would seek re-election from Shiggaon in Haveri district putting an end to speculation that he was looking to contest from a constituency outside his home district Haveri. “Opinion of district-wise core committee members has been collected and it will be discussed in the state-level core committee meeting that will be held on April 4 and 5 in Bengaluru. The recommendation from here will be sent to the Central Parliamentary Board Committee, which will meet on April 8 and approve the first list. It is expected to release the first list after the meeting,” he elaborated.

He also hit out at the Congress calling it a party that is “anti-Dalit, backward classes, Lingayats, and Vokkaligas”. He said the Congress will not win the upcoming polls. “Congress leaders are shaken after seeing the work implemented by the BJP government,” he said, adding that Karnataka saw no development during the Congress rule. “Those were the dark days in the history of the state. Over 50 scams occurred during the Congress regime between 2013 and 2018,” he added.

He said while the Congress weakened the Lokayukta, the BJP government did not compromise with corruption. “The Congress failed to provide documents to prove the 40% commission charge against the BJP government. They have no moral right to talk about corruption” he added.

POINT-BY-POINT REBUTTAL

Hitting out at AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala for alleging that the BJP government is anti-SC/STs, CM Basavaraj bommai said that the BJP government in Karnataka is fully committed to ensuring social justice. “We cannot be bullied by malicious, baseless, misleading and false statements made by the Congress,” Bommai said in a point-by-point rebuttal to the Congress’ allegations. Congress had used the SC/STs as a vote bank, the CM said.

