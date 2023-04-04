Karnataka Assembly elections: Modi to hold 20 rallies 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a series of rallies in Karnataka once the BJP announces its candidates’ list for the Assembly elections. He is expected to hold around 20 rallies, at least four a day. With many surveys indicating that the ruling BJP may not get a clear majority, the party’s state and central leaders are leaving no stone unturned to win 140 seats.

The party organised Vijaya Sankalpa Yatre and other rallies across the state much before the announcement of poll dates. The valedictory of the yatre was held in Davanagere on March 25 and Modi participated in it.

Now, the party leaders are busy preparing for the mega rallies to be addressed by Modi, who has already visited many districts, including Mandya, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Davanagere and Bengaluru.

BJP state general secretary and MLC N Ravikumar told The New Indian Express that PM’s rallies will be organised in regions and constituencies where he has not visited earlier. Ravikumar said the PM will take part in three to four rallies in a day, covering as many constituencies as possible. He is also expected to take part in a few rallies in Bengaluru, he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adithyanath, many union ministers and former CM BS Yediyurappa will tour the state. “Yediyurappa will visit at least 50 assembly constituencies. Similarly, other leaders will visit constituencies where they can influence voters. Our target is 140 seats. We will make all efforts to reach that number,” BJP sources said.

